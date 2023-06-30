Arsenal defender Jen Beattie agrees new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arsenal defender Jen Beattie agrees new contract

By Press Association
Arsenal defender Jen Beattie is in her second spell at the club (Steven Paston/PA)
Arsenal defender Jen Beattie has signed a new contract which will also see her taking on increased responsibility as the team’s performance lifestyle lead.

Former Scotland international Beattie, 32, helped the Gunners win the Continental Tyres League Cup last season and also reach the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

The centre-back has extended her second stint at Arsenal, having first joined in 2019 and then returning to the club 10 years later following spells at Montpellier, Manchester City and in Australia with Melbourne City.

Beattie has already done work with the commercial and partnerships teams as well as taking up a mentoring role with the academy players last season.

“I’m so happy to have signed a new contract,” Beattie said on the Arsenal website.

“I love the club. I love the group of people I work with – the players, the staff, everybody behind the team.

“The way the club has progressed over the last few seasons has been great to see.

“It was amazing to lift a trophy again last season and achieve that level of success as a team. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together next year.”

Arsenal women head coach Jonas Eidevall hailed Beattie as a “model professional”.

Eidevall added: “I am delighted that she will continue to be part of our squad next season.

“Her contribution on and off the pitch last year was outstanding – she stepped up time and again when called upon and set an example for others to follow.”

