Canelo Alvarez to face Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas on September 30

By Press Association
Canelo Alvarez is set to return to action in September (Liam McBurney/PA)
Undisputed world super-middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has announced he will return to the ring against Jermell Charlo in September.

The bout between the Mexican superstar and the super-welterweight champion from America is set to take place in Las Vegas on September 30, the two fighters posted on social media.

Alvarez successfully defended his world titles against Britain’s John Ryder on May 6 this year.

The 32-year-old won by unanimous decision in front of more than 50,000 people in Guadalajara, Mexico, improving his overall record to 59-2-2.

Charlo, 33, is currently the undisputed super-welterweight champion, holding the WBO, IBF, WBA and WBC belts having won 35 of his 37 fights with just one loss back in 2018.

Alvarez had previously been linked with a clash against Jermell’s twin brother Jermall, who fights at middleweight level.

