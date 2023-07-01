Three quick wickets give England renewed hope in second Ashes Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three quick wickets give England renewed hope in second Ashes Test

By Press Association
Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Travis Head (Adam Davy/PA).
Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Travis Head (Adam Davy/PA).

England battled back from the brink with three important wickets on the fourth morning of the second Ashes Test.

After taking control on day three, Australia had the chance to bat the home side out of the game at Lord’s, resuming 221 ahead with eight wickets in hand.

But England’s seamers scrapped away valiantly, taking out Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head to keep themselves just about in the hunt.

Australia will still feel well on top, leading by 313 at lunch as they moved from 130 for two to 222 for five.

England already require the second highest chase at the home of cricket, with the West Indies making 344 in 1984, but England have made a habit of hunting formidable targets in the ‘Bazball’ era.

They memorably made 378 for three to beat India at Edgbaston last summer and assistant coach Jeetan Patel spoke on Friday night about his side’s hunger to break records.

Having lost a handful of their own batters to short-pitched bowling, England mimicked the tactic with a sustained bouncer barrage of their own and enjoyed similar rewards.

Matthew Potts takes the catch to remove Usman Khawaja
Matthew Potts takes the catch to remove Usman Khawaja (Mike Egerton/PA).

After a messy opening hour that cast neither team in their best light, Stuart Broad removed stalwart opener Khawaja for 77 with a perfectly-directed bumper.

Khawaja has excelled in the series by showing endless concentration and, after initially refusing to engage, he opened up to hook and picked out substitute fielder Matthew Potts at fine-leg.

Having already seen a half-chance clear wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow a few minutes earlier, there was no escape for the left-hander this time.

Head should have followed for a golden duck, slashing the impressive Josh Tongue straight to James Anderson at short point.

Steve Smith trudges off after being dismissed
Steve Smith trudges off after being dismissed (Mike Egerton/PA).

The 40-year-old let the chance burst through his hands, his second drop of the innings, and took an age to pick himself back up.

Tongue did not allow the disappointment to show, tearing straight back in after the batters crossed ends and dismissing Smith with the very next delivery.

Smith (34) was the latest player to get sucked into the hook, aiming for the stands but finding the hands of Zak Crawley prowling at deep backward square.

Tongue raced away in celebration, marking his third success over Smith in as many attempts this summer, starting for Worcestershire against Sussex and continuing in the first innings here.

The surge continued when Head fended a lifter from Broad towards short-leg, where Joe Root leapt to claim a fine one-handed catch.

The wind was in England’s sails now, but Cameron Green and Alex Carey shut things down to reach the interval, putting on an unbeaten stand of 25.

