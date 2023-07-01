Cesc Fabregas announces retirement after trophy-laden career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cesc Fabregas announces retirement after trophy-laden career

By Press Association
Cesc Fabregas has announced his retirement (John Walton/PA)
Cesc Fabregas has announced his retirement (John Walton/PA)

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has retired from football at the age of 36.

The 2010 World Cup-winner made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday having ended the two-year contract he signed with Italian Serie B side Como last summer 12 months early.

He retires having made more than 700 first-team club appearances since making his Arsenal debut as a 16-year-old in 2003.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” he said.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

“From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.”

At 16 years and 177 days he became Arsenal’s youngest ever player when he appeared against Rotherham in an EFL Cup third-round meeting at Highbury in October 2003, and became their youngest goalscorer when he netted against Wolves in the following round.

After a protracted transfer saga he left to return to boyhood club Barcelona in 2011, a year after after helping Spain to victory in the 2010 World Cup where he played all of extra time in the 1-0 final victory against the Netherlands in Johannesburg.

Cesc Fabregas celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Braga in the Champions League
Fabregas made his name at Arsenal (Sean Dempsey/PA)

He was also a part of the side that won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

At Barca he won the 2012-13 La Liga title but left the Nou Camp to return to the Premier League with Chelsea a year later, helping the Blues to the league crown in 2015 and 2017.

He moved to Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2019 where he played 68 times before signing for Como last summer.

He added: “All those who have helped me, my teammates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance.

“To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger. It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way.”

More from The Courier

Fife Pride 2023 event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
39 great pictures as crowds enjoy Fife Pride 2023
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails 'excellent' Dark Blues in Brechin friendly as he discusses…
Jim Goodwin gives a thumbs-up to Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United ‘new faces’ timeline as Tannadice recruitment drive continues
Scott Tiffoney opens the scoring at Brechin. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points as new boy Scott Tiffoney steals the show in Brechin…
Kelty Hearts hosted Raith Rovers in the Fife Cup.
5 Kelty Hearts v Raith Rovers talking points as visitors progress in Fife Cup…
Ricky Little stars in his Arbroath FC testimonial match. Image: SNS
4 Ricky Little talking points as Arbroath legend nets in testimonial but Montrose gatecrash…
Anstruther lifeboat.
Paddleboarder taken to hospital after lifeboat rescue off Fife coast
Rory MacLeod is all smiles ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Dundee United youngsters impress as Tangerines emerge victorious from five-goal friendly
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by MARTYN PICKERSGILL/BOOKER PRIZE FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11024347a) A handout photo made available by the Booker Prize Foundation shows the Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on 09 November 2019 (issued 19 November 2020). Douglas Stuart on 19 November 2020 won 2020 Bokker Prize for his debut autobiographical novel 'Shuggie Bain', about his childhood in Glasgow, Scotland in 1980s. Douglas Stuart won 2020 Booker Prize, London, United Kingdom - 09 Nov 2019
'The best thing we could be was invisible': Young Mungo author Douglas Stuart opens…
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee abuser found guilty of repeatedly stabbing partner