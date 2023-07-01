Katie Boulter not feeling pressure of being British number one at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Katie Boulter not feeling pressure of being British number one at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Katie Boulter practises at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Katie Boulter practises at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Being British number one will not bring extra pressure at Wimbledon, according to Katie Boulter.

The 26-year-old rose to the top of the British standings by winning her first WTA Tour event in Nottingham last month and, in the absence of the injured Emma Raducanu, finds herself as the highest-profile home woman.

Asked if she felt additional weight on her shoulders, Boulter said: “I don’t think I do. I feel very comfortable in my own skin when it comes to that kind of stuff. I can do my best and at the end of the day that’s all I can do.

“I know I’ve put the work in. If it happens to come out this week, then great, it’s a dream come true.

“But I’ve sat here and I’ve watched Wimbledon and there’s been many times that I haven’t played Wimbledon, and I really don’t take anything for granted just being here and playing and being a part of this tournament.

“I haven’t seen any newspapers. Of course it’s nice to feel like people appreciate you, but at the same time it’s about the tennis and I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve got to get my job done and keep myself very grounded.”

As well as her Nottingham run, Boulter, ranked 88, will take confidence from last year’s Wimbledon, when she defeated former finalist Karolina Pliskova in the second round on Centre Court.

“The biggest thing for me was getting over the line against Pliskova,” she said. “That was one of the hardest things I think I ever had to do and I’ve taken a lot of confidence from serving out that match especially.

“It’s something I will be using on the court out there. Whatever happens, I’ll be fighting and I’m always going to put my heart on the line.”

Katie Boulter
Katie Boulter won her first WTA event in Nottingham (Nigel French/PA)

Boulter is sharing a large house nearby with her team, long-term boyfriend Alex de Minaur and his team.

It has been a successful month for the tennis-playing couple with Australian De Minaur, who is ranked 16, reaching the final at Queen’s Club.

“I feel like we continually both push each other,” said Boulter. “There’s a lot I’ve learned from him as a person and as a player. I’m very lucky to have an insider who knows the emotions that I go through on and off the court.

“He’s an incredible player and, as you can see from his ranking, he does it week in, week out. I’ve got a lot to learn from him. I do my best to watch what he does and emulate it.”

Boulter begins her campaign on Tuesday against Australian Daria Saville.

