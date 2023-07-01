Late reprieve for Ben Duckett keeps England’s hope of miracle chase alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late reprieve for Ben Duckett keeps England's hope of miracle chase alive

By Press Association
Ben Duckett was recalled after nearly reaching the boundary (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Duckett was recalled after nearly reaching the boundary (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Duckett was awarded a dramatic late reprieve to keep England’s hopes of an audacious chase alive at Lord’s and cap a remarkable day of cricket that saw Nathan Lyon book his place in Ashes folklore.

Duckett was on his way to the pavilion the closing moments of the fourth evening after a reckless uppercut off Cameron Green was caught by a sliding Mitchell Starc on the ropes.

The scoreboard briefly flashed up at 113 for five, with Duckett on his way for exactly 50, in what seemed a fatal blow to England’s hopes of chasing down a massive 371.

But TV umpire Marais Erasmus reviewed the replays and decided Starc did not have control of his motion before sliding the ball across the ground. To the horror of the Australian players, and the joy of the home crowd, Duckett was called back to the crease as he and Ben Stokes reached stumps at 114 for four.

They remain heavy underdogs to hunt down a score just seven less than the record chase against India last year, but with Duckett riding his luck and Stokes (29 not out) always capable of doing the impossible there is now just a sliver of a chance.

Despite the late controversy, and some remarkable dismissals from Starc and Pat Cummins, arguably the most memorable image of the day belonged to Lyon, whose participation in the match was assumed to be over.

The 35-year-old, last spotted on crutches following a serious calf injury on the second evening, limped to the crease to bat at number 11 in a bid to eke every run out of Australia’s second innings.

He was helped through the Long Room and hopped down the pavilion steps, rendered virtually immobile by the time he made it to the middle. The plan to occupy one end broke down when substitute fielder Rehan Ahmed produced a remarkable diving save to deny Starc a six, with Lyon wincing in pain as he dragged himself 22 agonising yards.

The injured Nathan Lyon completes a single against England
Nathan Lyon was forced into an excruciating single (Adam Davy/PA)

He even managed a boundary in a last-wicket stand of 15, a buffer Australia will hope they do not need on the final day of this gripping contest. Yet the mere fact that he was allowed to take the field suggested England’s reputation as fearless chasers had left its mark on the Baggy Greens.

Lyon was the eighth and final Australia batter to be dismissed by England’s relentless short-ball tactics, as the home seamers took it in turns to pound the pitch with bouncers over the course of nearly five hours.

It proved a remarkably effective method, driving Australia from 130 for two overnight to 279 all out. Stuart Broad led the way with four for 65, Josh Tongue picked up Steve Smith for the second time in the match and Ollie Robinson chipped in with two wickets. Stokes also defied his chronic knee problems with a 12-over marathon spell that culminated in the hard-earned scalp of Josh Hazlewood.

England looked a long shot as they began their chase but, having successfully pursued 378 against India last summer just three wickets down, they had done enough to give themselves an outside chance of another audacious chase.

With Lyon’s off-spin unavailable, there was even the sliver of a suggestion that Australia might be vulnerable – but their strike bowlers had other ideas.

The first wicket had an element of fortune, Zak Crawley strangled down leg for three as he feathered Starc to keeper Alex Carey, but the impact was significant. With a target that left minimal wriggle room, English optimism was wavering early in the piece while Australia had the breakthrough they needed to stiffen their belief.

Two balls later Starc saw an lbw decision against Duckett overturned, but the left-armer was in no mood to hang around. Returning for a third over he conjured a quite brilliant delivery, hooping it in at 90mph to leave Ollie Pope groping at thin air as his middle stump went flying.

Pope had taken the field with a painful shoulder injury on Friday in order to retain his regular slot at number three but must have wondered why he had bothered as he watched the replays on the big screen.

There was a fleeting moment of calm as England added 28 for the third wicket, but Cummins was about to blow the game wide open with a magnificent over that doubled his side’s haul.

Pat Cummins, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Harry Brook, left
Pat Cummins, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Harry Brook (Adam Davy/PA)

The first ball left Joe Root with a bruise as he rose into his forearm but the second did the real damage, lifting sharply again and taking the edge as Root looked to open the face.

With England’s best player in the bag, Cummins came within inches of dismissing Harry Brook for a golden duck with a return catch and then knocked him over with surgical precision. Brook attempted to play the line but saw the ball snake past at high speed before pegging back his off stump.

Duckett batted with poise and purpose as he reeled off a calm half-century and Stokes held his nerve to reach the close, but the mood took a febrile turn that will surely carry into day five as soon as Starc’s catch was sensationally ruled out.

