We owe it to you – Dan Evans won’t hold tongue about state of British tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We owe it to you – Dan Evans won’t hold tongue about state of British tennis

By Press Association
Dan Evans (left) practised with Andy Murray (right) on Centre Court (Steven Paston/PA)
Dan Evans (left) practised with Andy Murray (right) on Centre Court (Steven Paston/PA)

Dan Evans admits his comments on the state of British tennis have met with a mixed reaction but he will not stop expressing his opinions.

Over the past couple of months the outspoken 33-year-old has criticised other British players for not playing enough tournaments, hit out at the elitist nature of the sport and claimed Emma Raducanu’s US Open win papered over the domestic cracks.

Results on grass for home players have been broadly encouraging but Evans remains one of only three British singles players to earn entry to Wimbledon on their own rankings, with all the women needing wild cards.

Dan Evans
Dan Evans is one of just three British singles players to earn a Wimbledon spot on their own rankings (Steven Paston/PA)

“I was asked a few questions and I answered them honestly,” said Evans. “I think that’s what the players are supposed to do. I think we owe it back to you guys. I’ve had plenty of messages of support and plenty of messages of whatever the other word is.

“I’ve never made it personal towards anybody in particular. I’ve stated groups at certain rankings. I’m not singling people out. And I think we’d all agree it would be better if we had more players inside certain ranking brackets.”

The response from other British players has been largely to focus on the positive aspects, and Evans added: “We’re in a world now where we’ve got to be positive.”

Asked if more realism was needed, he said: “That would be my take on it but what do I know?”

Evans was more positive, though, about the future if the current crop of leading players are prepared to give back to tennis.

“After the current players stop I think British tennis will be in a decent spot five years after that if everybody gives a bit back to the game,” he said.

“I think people will do and I think it’s important. We’re very good at taking things but when it’s to give a bit of your own time back it’s not so easy.

“I practised with Andy (Murray) on Centre yesterday and he’s helping me there. I’m sure plenty of other people would want to hit with him. Today I played my hour with (20-year-old) Arthur Fery, which is also a good thing I think.”

Dan Evans
Dan Evans (right) practiced with Andy Murray ahead of Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Evans is the 27th seed for Wimbledon but it has been a difficult season and, after losing to Sebastian Korda in the first round at Queen’s Club, he branded his efforts embarrassing and said he was not looking forward to his home grand slam.

His attitude has softened a week on, with the Birmingham player, who takes on France’s Quentin Halys on Monday, saying: “When you come in (to speak to the media) after a loss, it’s difficult.

“I’m obviously looking forward to it. It’s Wimbledon, it’s an amazing experience to play here and win matches here so that’s my goal is to get through the first round.

“I’m a realist. I didn’t play very well and it’s important to know that. There’s no point kidding yourself. I’ve done some good work, I’ve played pretty well in practice and my game’s in a decent space now.”

More from The Courier

Ian Murray was pleased with his Raith Rovers side but said there are things to work on. Image: Raith TV.
Ian Murray says side-lined star must be 'foaming at the mouth' at Raith Rovers'…
Fife Pride 2023 event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
39 great pictures as crowds enjoy Fife Pride 2023
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails 'excellent' Dark Blues in Brechin friendly as he discusses…
Jim Goodwin gives a thumbs-up to Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United ‘new faces’ timeline as Tannadice recruitment drive continues
Scott Tiffoney opens the scoring at Brechin. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points as new boy Scott Tiffoney steals the show in Brechin…
Kelty Hearts hosted Raith Rovers in the Fife Cup.
5 Kelty Hearts v Raith Rovers talking points as visitors progress in Fife Cup…
Ricky Little stars in his Arbroath FC testimonial match. Image: SNS
4 Ricky Little talking points as Arbroath legend nets in testimonial but Montrose gatecrash…
Anstruther lifeboat.
Paddleboarder taken to hospital after lifeboat rescue off Fife coast
Rory MacLeod is all smiles ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Dundee United youngsters impress as Tangerines emerge victorious from five-goal friendly
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by MARTYN PICKERSGILL/BOOKER PRIZE FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11024347a) A handout photo made available by the Booker Prize Foundation shows the Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on 09 November 2019 (issued 19 November 2020). Douglas Stuart on 19 November 2020 won 2020 Bokker Prize for his debut autobiographical novel 'Shuggie Bain', about his childhood in Glasgow, Scotland in 1980s. Douglas Stuart won 2020 Booker Prize, London, United Kingdom - 09 Nov 2019
'The best thing we could be was invisible': Young Mungo author Douglas Stuart opens…