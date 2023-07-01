I’d do it again and again and again – injured Nathan Lyon proud of batting cameo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’d do it again and again and again – injured Nathan Lyon proud of batting cameo

By Press Association
Nathan Lyon was proud of his battling efforts with the bat in Australia’s quest to win the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nathan Lyon was proud of his battling efforts with the bat in Australia’s quest to win the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

A dejected Nathan Lyon admitted he had been in tears about his likely series-ending calf injury but was proud to play one final part in the second Ashes Test after a gutsy cameo with the bat on day four.

Lyon sustained a significant calf tear on the second day and has been on crutches since, but defied the pain to walk out as last man during Australia’s second innings on Saturday afternoon.

Australia’s frontline spinner limped on to a standing ovation and bravely batted for 25 minutes in a 13-ball innings of four that saw the tourists move on from 264 for nine to 279 all out, which set England 371 to win.

Nathan Lyon, right, with England fielder Joe Root
Nathan Lyon, right, was forced into action (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I have been absolutely shattered, I have been in tears, upset and I have been hurting, but this team means everything for me,” Lyon reflected after England closed on 114 for four, still requiring 257 runs for a series-levelling victory.

“Yes, I have been having conversations since it happened with our medical team and I knew the risk. But the way I look at it, I will do anything for this team and you never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series.

“So, yes I am proud of myself for going out there and doing that.

“If it was tomorrow, I would do it again and again and again because I love this team, I love playing for Australia.”

Lyon was on crutches at the start of day four but in an extraordinary sequence of events in the afternoon session, he started to make his way through the pavilion down to the pitch when Pat Cummins was out to leave the tourists on 261 for eight in the 96th over.

With the 35-year-old in major discomfort every time he walked, Lyon hopped down the stairs and waited in the long room at Lord’s until Josh Hazlewood’s dismissal brought him to the crease.

Before his courageous innings, Lyon encountered England veteran James Anderson, who was off the field at the time.

Lyon added: “I have played against Jimmy for a long period of time now and I have a lot of respect for him. He asked, ‘Am I stupid? And I said, ‘Yes, but I may have to do a you and go to 40.’

“He said, ‘if you keep loving the game and keep trying to get better there is no reason why you can’t,’ so that was a nice little moment with Jimmy.

“Regarding batting, I had to go down to the long room and wait because I would have been timed out otherwise. The lifts here are pretty slow so I had to go down the stairs, I didn’t know how long Josh would hang in there for.

“It was interesting being in the long room, rather than being in the pavilion. It felt like I was in the zoo. A lot of eyes on me, watching what I was doing, what we were saying but I will do anything for this team.”

Nathan Lyon in clear discomfort while batting
Nathan Lyon’s discomfort was clear throughout his 25 minutes at the crease (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ahead of his surprise cameo, speculation had started about whether Lyon would pad up and to what benefit.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was not alone among broadcast pundits in suggesting that Lyon taking a blow to the helmet may benefit Australia if it allowed them to bring in Todd Murphy as a concussion substitute.

Pietersen described the scenario as “food for thought” on Sky Sports, but Lyon was deeply unimpressed by the suggestion.

Lyon’s friend and team-mate Phil Hughes died in 2014 after being hit by a bouncer in the neck and the spinner vehemently shut down the notion.

He said: “I have heard comments that people thought I went out there to get hit on the head and I am really against that.

“I lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head so I think that is a really poor excuse or conversation to be had.”

Phil Hughes batting for Australia in 2013
Australia’s Phil Hughes was killed by a blow to the neck when batting (Nick Potts/PA)

While Lyon would not confirm his Ashes was over, he backed reserve spinner Murphy, 22, to leave his mark on the tour.

Australia’s chief spinner Lyon, who was playing his 100th consecutive Test, will have a meeting with the team’s medical staff on Sunday over the best course of action for his rehabilitation.

“This is just a little speed bump in the road, this is not career-defining or anything like that,” Lyon stated.

“I am sitting down with our medical team tomorrow and we will have a chat. Right now, it is pretty shattering, pretty gutting and I am pretty speechless if I am honest.”

More from The Courier

Ian Murray was pleased with his Raith Rovers side but said there are things to work on. Image: Raith TV.
Ian Murray says side-lined star must be 'foaming at the mouth' at Raith Rovers'…
Fife Pride 2023 event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
39 great pictures as crowds enjoy Fife Pride 2023
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails 'excellent' Dark Blues in Brechin friendly as he discusses…
Jim Goodwin gives a thumbs-up to Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United ‘new faces’ timeline as Tannadice recruitment drive continues
Scott Tiffoney opens the scoring at Brechin. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points as new boy Scott Tiffoney steals the show in Brechin…
Kelty Hearts hosted Raith Rovers in the Fife Cup.
5 Kelty Hearts v Raith Rovers talking points as visitors progress in Fife Cup…
Ricky Little stars in his Arbroath FC testimonial match. Image: SNS
4 Ricky Little talking points as Arbroath legend nets in testimonial but Montrose gatecrash…
Anstruther lifeboat.
Paddleboarder taken to hospital after lifeboat rescue off Fife coast
Rory MacLeod is all smiles ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Dundee United youngsters impress as Tangerines emerge victorious from five-goal friendly
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by MARTYN PICKERSGILL/BOOKER PRIZE FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11024347a) A handout photo made available by the Booker Prize Foundation shows the Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on 09 November 2019 (issued 19 November 2020). Douglas Stuart on 19 November 2020 won 2020 Bokker Prize for his debut autobiographical novel 'Shuggie Bain', about his childhood in Glasgow, Scotland in 1980s. Douglas Stuart won 2020 Booker Prize, London, United Kingdom - 09 Nov 2019
'The best thing we could be was invisible': Young Mungo author Douglas Stuart opens…