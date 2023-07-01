England beaten in dramatic T20 opener as Australia tighten grip on Women’s Ashes

England’s hopes of regaining the Women’s Ashes are hanging by a thread as Australia defied some late drama in the first T20 to reel in a target of 154 in front of a bumper Edgbaston crowd.

Australia were cruising on 130 for two before stumbling to 140 for five and while they needed just a single off the last five balls, a four-wicket victory was not secured until the penultimate delivery.

Beth Mooney’s 61 not out off 47 balls, plus cameos from Tahlia McGrath (40 off 29) and Ashleigh Gardner (31 off 23), underpinned the successful chase as England fell 6-0 down in the multi-format series with 10 points to play for.

We take a narrow defeat at Edgbaston. Despite the result, what a night with 20,000 people watching us and bringing the atmosphere!

Having also been beaten in the lone Test, England face having to win all five remaining matches – two T20s and three ODIs – to win the series against a side who are world champions in both formats.

Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn each took a couple of wickets to take this match to the wire, but Georgia Wareham was able to scramble a single after punching to cover to get Australia home.

Sophia Dunkley had earlier top-scored with 56 off 49 balls in England’s 153 for seven, a total in which only three of the home side’s batters reached double figures, while they were grateful for Amy Jones’ unbeaten 40 off 21 balls having lost four wickets for 12 runs in front of a 19,527 attendance.