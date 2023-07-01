Amy Jones staying hopeful as defeat leaves Ashes hopes hanging by a thread

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amy Jones staying hopeful as defeat leaves Ashes hopes hanging by a thread

By Press Association
Amy Jones lifted England to a competitive total (Nick Potts/PA)
Amy Jones is relishing five more nip-and-tuck contests against Australia despite England’s hopes of regaining the Women’s Ashes taking another hit after defeat in the first T20.

England went toe-to-toe with their arch rivals in the lone Test before losing by 89 runs, while Australia only sealed a nervy four-wicket win off the penultimate delivery in the first of three T20s.

But Australia have established a 6-0 lead on points, which means – barring weather interventions – England must win the two remaining T20s and three ODIs to prevail in the multi-format series.

Georgia Wareham, right, and Beth Mooney got Australia over the line in the T20 in Birmingham (Nick Potts/PA)
Doing so against the T20 and ODI world champions is a big ask but Jones feels the gap between the two sides is growing ever narrower after a past few years in which Australia have swept all before them.

“With a side like Australia there’s going to be lots of close games,” Jones said after playing in front of a 19,527 crowd at Edgbaston, a record English audience for a women’s match outside of a World Cup.

“Every game we need to win but every game you play for England feels like you need to win anyway, it’s not so different. I think we’re in for five really close games. Hopefully we win the next one and it keeps going.

“The gap feels like it’s closing. They’ve earned the right to have all those compliments and they have been formidable over the last few years.

“We’ve felt like underdogs the whole way through but after the Test and this T20, the confidence is growing and it feels to us like the gap is closing. That’s a really exciting feeling amongst us.”

Sophia Dunkley registered 56 off 49 balls but after England lurched from 106 for three to 118 for seven, Jones sparkled with 40 not out off 21 deliveries including two sixes and four fours.

Jones’ contribution lifted England to 153 for seven, which felt like a competitive total at halfway, although Australia, led by opening batter Beth Mooney, seemed to be cruising for much of the chase.

But England battled back as their opponents stumbled from 130 for two to 140 for five, only for Mooney’s unbeaten 61 from 47 balls to leave just a single required from the last five deliveries.

There was still a twist in the tale as Sophie Ecclestone bowled two dots before Annabel Sutherland was dismissed following a wild heave, but Georgia Wareham’s nervy cut and run got them over the line.

“It’s a bit harder to take being so close but there’s definitely positives,” Jones said.

England have a mountain to climb to win back the Women's Ashes (Nick Potts/PA)
“The difference was Beth Mooney. Having someone bat the whole innings was crucial, especially in a chase. She stayed really calm, she’s a really experienced run-scorer and she proved it again here.”

Jess Jonassen took the prize wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt then dismissed the debuting Danielle Gibson and Ecclestone off successive balls, while she was carded as the next batter to come in after Wareham.

The spin bowling all-rounder was relieved she did not have to make her way out to the middle in what turned out to be a gripping climax.

“Myself along with a few others were a little bit nervous,” Jonassen said. “It got quite tight there at the end.

“But it was an incredible spectacle – it’s followed on from what the Test brought everyone and that’s pure entertainment.

“We’re pleased to get over the line and get another two points but it was very, very close.”

