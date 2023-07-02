PA Sport Trivia (03/07/2023)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PA Sport Trivia (03/07/2023)

By Press Association
PA Sport Trivia (03/07/2023)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Sir Richard Hadlee (cricket) – New Zealand’s record-breaking all-rounder who was the first man to take 400 Test wickets, born 1951.

Henry Olonga (cricket) – former Zimbabwe Test bowler, best known for his protest against Robert Mugabe, born 1976.

Bobby Skinstad (rugby union) – former South Africa captain, born 1976.

Harbhajan Singh (cricket) – former India off-spinner, born 1980.

Tim Jonkers (rugby league) – former St Helens, Salford, Wigan and Leigh utility player, born 1981.

Sebastian Vettel (motor racing) – Four-time Formula One world champion, born 1987.

Winston Reid (soccer) – New Zealand and former West Ham defender, born 1988.

Ruesha Littlejohn (soccer) – Republic of Ireland midfielder, born 1990.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (tennis) – 2021 French Open finalist from Russia, born 1991.

Shannon Courtenay (boxing) – former WBA female bantamweight champion, born 1993.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1902: Bramall Lane in Sheffield became England’s seventh Test cricket ground when it staged the third match between England and Australia. The tourists’ Clem Hill scored the only century on the ground, which was not used again for a Test.

1977: Britain’s Barry Sheene won the Belgian Grand Prix 500cc race at an average speed of 135.07mph, the fastest ever recorded at a world championship motorcycle race.

1997: Celtic appointed former Netherlands international Wim Jansen as head coach. He went on to lead the club to their first Scottish title in 10 years in his only season in charge.

2001: Arsenal signed Sol Campbell from north London neighbours Tottenham on a free transfer.

2005: Number one seed Roger Federer won his third Wimbledon title by beating Andy Roddick 6-2 7-6 (2) 6-4 in the men’s singles final.

2007: Relegated Sheffield United’s appeal against the Premier League punishment imposed on West Ham over the Carlos Tevez affair was dismissed by an arbitration panel.

2008: Red Bull Racing’s David Coulthard confirmed he was to retire from competing in Formula One at the end of the season.

2010: Serena Williams won her fourth Wimbledon title by beating Russian Vera Zvonareva 6-3 6-2 in the final.

2011: Novak Djokovic beat Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3 to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title for the first time.

2012: Dwain Chambers was selected to represent Great Britain at the London Olympics. The controversial sprinter had previously been banned for life from the Games under a British Olympic Association bylaw which was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier in 2012. Chambers missed out on a place in the 100 metres final after finishing fourth in his semi-final.

2017: Former England captain John Terry joined Championship club Aston Villa on a one-year deal.

2018: England reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties in Moscow. The teams were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time.

2019: Belgian duo Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck become the first same-sex couple to play together in a match at Wimbledon, beating British pair Katie Swan and Freya Christie in the first round of the women’s doubles.

2021: England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in Rome to set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS:

Today (Monday, July 3)

TENNIS: Wimbledon – BBC Two England 1030, BBC One 1345 and 1900.

CYCLING: Tour de France, stage three – Eurosport 1 1130, S4C and ITV4 1400.

CRICKET: ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Netherlands v Oman – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 0730.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, July 4)

TENNIS: Wimbledon – BBC Two England 1100, BBC One 1345 and 1900.

CYCLING: Tour de France, stage four – Eurosport 1 1130, ITV4 1400.

CRICKET: ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe v Scotland – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 0730; Women’s International T20, West Indies v Ireland – BT Sport 2 2145.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. England wicketkeeper Amy Jones plays for which Hundred franchise?

2. Who did Savannah Marshall beat to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion?

3. How many Wimbledon singles titles did Roger Federer win?

4. Which NFL team play their home games at Soldier Field?

5. Who is captain of England Women’s rugby league team?

6. Who won the 2022 Tour de France?

7. Where will the 2026 Winter Olympics be held?

8. At which club did Cesc Fabregas begin his senior career?

9. Scotland will kick off their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against which team?

10. Jin Young Ko is a leading name in which sport?

ANSWERS: 1. Birmingham Phoenix; 2. Franchon Crews-Dezurn; 3. Eight; 4. Chicago Bears; 5. Jodie Cunningham; 6. Jonas Vingegaard; 7. Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo; 8. Arsenal; 9. South Africa; 10. Golf.

