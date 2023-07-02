Olly Stone’s faint Ashes hopes rest on outcome of scan on knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Olly Stone’s faint Ashes hopes rest on outcome of scan on knee injury

By Press Association
Olly Stone has played three Tests – most recently in June 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Olly Stone has played three Tests – most recently in June 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Olly Stone’s faint hopes of featuring for England in this summer’s Ashes might rest on the outcome of a scan on Monday to determine the severity of his latest injury.

Stone was ruled out of the early part of the series because of a hamstring problem and he bowled just three balls on his comeback for Nottinghamshire in the Vitality Blast on Friday before limping off.

The PA news agency understands Stone felt a twinge at the back of his knee on the same leg as the hamstring complaint, prompting him to exercise caution in Nottinghamshire’s loss to Birmingham Bears.

Olly Stone has taken 10 wickets in three Tests (Mike Egerton/PA)
Olly Stone has taken 10 wickets in three Tests (Mike Egerton/PA)

The results of Monday’s assessment will shed some light on the extent of the issue – and whether England will be deprived of another fast bowler in their bid to reclaim the urn from their arch rivals.

England wanted plenty of options with the Tests coming thick and fast but Stone’s lack of match sharpness must also be a considerable factor, even if the 29-year-old’s fresh knock is not serious.

While Stone has played just three Tests, the last in June 2021, his ability to consistently hit speeds of 90mph was recognised earlier this year by England and Wales Cricket Board managing director Rob Key.

England’s other express pace options have also not featured in the first two Tests against Australia, with Jofra Archer sidelined for the summer although Mark Wood could return at Headingley next week.

Stone has had a luckless run with injuries that have limited him to just 46 first-class matches since June 2012, including four stress fractures of the back – the most recent led to surgery to reinforce his lower spine with two metal screws in a bid to improve his prospects of playing more Tests.

Stone has had a luckless run with injuries (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stone has had a luckless run with injuries (Mike Egerton/PA)

He made an impact in four ODIs and a T20 over the winter after returning from a broken finger last summer – and could be in contention as England defend their World Cup in India later this year.

Stone was an unused squad member during England’s Test tour of New Zealand in February before taking six wickets in two matches for Nottinghamshire in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Injury struck in early May against Lancashire but despite being in obvious discomfort, Stone hobbled to the crease as last man and kept out the last four legal deliveries of the Division One match to help Nottinghamshire salvage a draw.

The 29-year-old took a fine catch against the Bears as he came back for Nottinghamshire but pulling up midway through his first over meant an early exit from the match.

More from The Courier

Lewis Vaughan is 'feeling stronger' going into the new season. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan 'feeling stronger' and insists he was never taken off…
A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured fisherman to hospital. Image: Kath Flannery
Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Ross Logie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 30/06/2023
Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant
Angus athletes Eva Finnie and Lyall Webster opened the upgraded Forfar Community Camus gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Forfar's new community campus gym after major revamp
Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Roar-some' time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out
Fire at West Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
Police launch probe into 'deliberate fire' at Dundee industrial estate
Former St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson fears his type of tacking is a thing of the past.
Murray Davidson: St Johnstone legend loved battles with Jim Goodwin and Graeme Shinnie but…
Dundee florist Jenni Malcolm-Fraser in her workshop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'I've got flowers in my blood' says fourth generation Dundee florist
An Atlantic 85 arrived for trials in Arbroath on June 15. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Defiant Arbroath lifeboat crew snub 'new' boat since harbour arrival
Flowers left outside the New County Hotel in January. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth New County Hotel fire: Search for answers goes on, six months after fatal…