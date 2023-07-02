Cameron Norrie made the most of his new membership in run-up to Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cameron Norrie made the most of his new membership in run-up to Wimbledon

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie practises at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Cameron Norrie practises at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Cameron Norrie has been making the most of the perks of Wimbledon membership as he prepares to lead British hopes again.

The 12th seed is the highest-ranked home player and represents the best chance of a deep run, particularly given his breakthrough success in reaching the semi-finals 12 months ago.

That earned Norrie membership of one of Britain’s most exclusive sporting clubs, which he has been fully embracing.

“At the end of last year, I had a bit of time off,” he said. “I was coming to the club and did some gym work here. Had dinner here one night. Before Queen’s I was coming here using the gym. Last week coming here and using the club a lot.

“The food is so good here, even outside of the tournament. Me and my fitness trainer really like the gym. Obviously to practise here one day was great, too.

“I just got my membership, so it was cool to use that. It’s such a nice club. It’s almost worth coming here just to have a shower and just to enjoy, the showers they have are so good.

“It feels so special. I think even more so when the tournament is not even on. Not many people are around. The facilities are obviously so good. You get treated like someone really special.”

Norrie has spent close to two years in the world’s top 20 despite not earning any ranking points for his achievements here last year.

This season he won his fifth ATP Tour title, beating Carlos Alcaraz in Rio in February, and, despite more shaky form recently, he is happy to carry the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

He said: “There’s more questions like that being asked. But I’d rather have that than the opposite to that and (people) be like, ‘You’re going to bomb out first round again here’.

“I think you have to embrace it, you have to enjoy that. Last year I did a really good job of that, enjoying the matches, enjoying the media. I was loving every moment of it. I had all my friends and family watching.

“I’m excited, especially after last year. Practice has been going really well. I’m hitting the ball as well as I can. I think all the preparation has been there. It’s always good feelings, good sensations before Wimbledon. My favourite tournament, so I can’t wait.”

Cameron Norrie during last year's Wimbledon semi-final against Novak Djokovic
Cameron Norrie during last year’s Wimbledon semi-final against Novak Djokovic (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Last year the draw opened up for Norrie but he appears to have his work cut out if he is to make the latter stages again, with American Sebastian Korda, who he lost to at Queen’s Club, potentially lurking in the third round, while Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are in his quarter.

First up on Tuesday, Norrie will face Czech qualifier Tomas Machac, a 22-year-old ranked 107.

“He’s really a talented guy, Tomas,” said Norrie, who lost to Machac’s Davis Cup team-mate Jiri Lehecka at the Australian Open.

“I’m watching some of his matches in the qualies. I think he’s a typical Czech player, really good backhand. I think he’ll see it as a really good opportunity, playing a top player.

“I know I’m going to get a lot of rhythm. I think it’s a good one for me. I’m looking forward to a good challenge. Just going to be a tough one and I have to play great.”

More from The Courier

Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and…
Lewis Vaughan is 'feeling stronger' going into the new season. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan 'feeling stronger' and insists he was never taken off…
A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured fisherman to hospital. Image: Kath Flannery
Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Ross Logie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 30/06/2023
Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant
Angus athletes Eva Finnie and Lyall Webster opened the upgraded Forfar Community Camus gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Forfar's new community campus gym after major revamp
Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Roar-some' time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out
Fire at West Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
Police launch probe into 'deliberate fire' at Dundee industrial estate
Former St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson fears his type of tacking is a thing of the past.
Murray Davidson: St Johnstone legend loved battles with Jim Goodwin and Graeme Shinnie but…
Dundee florist Jenni Malcolm-Fraser in her workshop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'I've got flowers in my blood' says fourth generation Dundee florist