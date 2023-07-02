Pat Cummins expects MCC members to be kicked out over Long Room altercation

Pat Cummins expects MCC members to lose their membership following the “aggressive and abusive” behaviour encountered by his Australia team in the Long Room during a dramatic final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

A flashpoint occurred on the eve of lunch on day five when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in controversial fashion, after Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps at the conclusion of Cameron Green’s over.

Bairstow had already left his crease to speak with Ben Stokes, under the impression it was a dead ball with the over finished, but was given out and it saw the Lord’s crowd respond with hostility towards the tourists.

Boos greeted the Australians when they left the pitch at lunch and television cameras picked up an exchange in the Long Room between MCC members and both Usman Khawaja and David Warner.

Bairstow’s controversial run out sparked angry scenes (Mike Egerton/PA)

The MCC later apologised for the incident and Cricket Australia revealed an investigation is under way, but Cummins does not want the tradition of walking past the members to end.

“The crowd certainly made themselves known, in the Long Room and also out there,” Cummins reflected after Australia won by 43 runs to move 2-0 up in the series.

“I think they were just quite aggressive and abusive towards some of our players, which I know the MCC were not too happy with.

“The MCC came and apologised for the behaviour of some of the members and some of them might lose their membership over the way they behaved.

“Other than that one time, they were fantastic all week. The members here are normally fantastic, really welcoming.

Cummins does not want to lose the tradition of playing at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

“Something special about playing at Lord’s is you feel like you are at a really special place surrounded by people who have a love for the game. I quite like the tradition.

“I don’t think it hurts any more than normal. I think just standards that are held by the members are maybe a bit different to what you expect from certain members of the crowd at Edgbaston.

“To quote (Steve) Smithy, it felt like a normal day.”

Cummins did not see the alleged physical contract which a Cricket Australia spokesperson referenced.

“Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members’ area during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test,” the spokesperson said.

Stokes (left) enjoyed hearing the atmosphere at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

“It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members’ area.”

England captain Stokes was not asked specifically about the exchange in the Long Room, but did enjoy hearing the Lord’s crowd, known as one of the most politest sporting venues in the world, boo the tourists’ for most of day five.

“It was pretty mad wasn’t it,” Stokes admitted.

“It wasn’t until I got out and went on the balcony to watch the remaining half-an-hour, I thought I had never heard Lord’s like this.

“At the back end of the Test match it reminded me of the World Cup final in 2019.

“It was good to see Lord’s, a ground that has not got a reputation for atmosphere or noise, like that. Today was one of the days where Lord’s showed up.”

A spokesperson for the MCC said: “The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the pavilion is very special.

“After this morning’s play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of members.

“We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian team and will deal with any member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes.

“It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon’s session.”