Sporting weekend in pictures

Australia defied controversy to hold off a resurgent England on a classic final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Elsewhere, England women toiled through their World Cup warm-up against Portugal while Adam Yates, Savannah Marshall and Max Verstappen were among those who enjoyed a weekend to remember.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Jonny Bairstow’s run-out caused controversy on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

A swashbuckling century from Ben Stokes could not save England at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fell to a narrow defeat in the opening Vitality IT20 match against Australia at Edgbaston (Nick Potts/PA)

England played out a frustrating goalless draw in their World Cup warm-up against Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Novak Djokovic is limbering up for an assault on a fifth straight Wimbledon title (John Walton/PA)

TENNIS – Wimbledon

Max Verstappen continued his surge towards another Formula One crown (Darko Bandic/AP)

Savannah Marshall (right) wrested the world super-middleweight titles from Franchon Crews-Dezurn (Peter Byrne/PA)

Catalans Dragons retained pole position in the Betfred Super League with a gutsy win at Hull (Will Matthews/PA)

New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier won the British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)

Britain’s Adam Yates won the opening stage of the Tour de France (Thibault Camus/AP)