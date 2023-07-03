Sporting weekend in pictures By Press Association July 3 2023, 5.02am Share Sporting weekend in pictures Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4526881/sporting-weekend-in-pictures-2/ Copy Link Jonny Bairstow (right) was unhappy after his controversial run-out in the Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA) Australia defied controversy to hold off a resurgent England on a classic final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. Elsewhere, England women toiled through their World Cup warm-up against Portugal while Adam Yates, Savannah Marshall and Max Verstappen were among those who enjoyed a weekend to remember. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action. Jonny Bairstow’s run-out caused controversy on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA) A swashbuckling century from Ben Stokes could not save England at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA) England fell to a narrow defeat in the opening Vitality IT20 match against Australia at Edgbaston (Nick Potts/PA) England played out a frustrating goalless draw in their World Cup warm-up against Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA) Novak Djokovic is limbering up for an assault on a fifth straight Wimbledon title (John Walton/PA) TENNIS – Wimbledon Max Verstappen continued his surge towards another Formula One crown (Darko Bandic/AP) Savannah Marshall (right) wrested the world super-middleweight titles from Franchon Crews-Dezurn (Peter Byrne/PA) Catalans Dragons retained pole position in the Betfred Super League with a gutsy win at Hull (Will Matthews/PA) New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier won the British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA) Britain’s Adam Yates won the opening stage of the Tour de France (Thibault Camus/AP) Phil Salt (right) and Dane Vilas helped Lancashire Lightning beat Northamptonshire in the Vitality Blast (Martin Rickett/PA)