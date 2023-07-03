Sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Jonny Bairstow (right) was unhappy after his controversial run-out in the Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonny Bairstow (right) was unhappy after his controversial run-out in the Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Australia defied controversy to hold off a resurgent England on a classic final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Elsewhere, England women toiled through their World Cup warm-up against Portugal while Adam Yates, Savannah Marshall and Max Verstappen were among those who enjoyed a weekend to remember.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Five – Lord’s
Jonny Bairstow’s run-out caused controversy on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)
England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Five – Lord’s
A swashbuckling century from Ben Stokes could not save England at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
England Women v Australia Women – First Vitality IT20 – Edgbaston
England fell to a narrow defeat in the opening Vitality IT20 match against Australia at Edgbaston (Nick Potts/PA)
England v Portugal – Women’s International Friendly – Stadium MK
England played out a frustrating goalless draw in their World Cup warm-up against Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wimbledon 2023 Preview – Sunday July 2nd
Novak Djokovic is limbering up for an assault on a fifth straight Wimbledon title (John Walton/PA)

TENNIS – Wimbledon

Austria F1 GP Auto Racing
Max Verstappen continued his surge towards another Formula One crown (Darko Bandic/AP)
Franchon Crews-Dezurn v Savannah Marshall – AO Arena
Savannah Marshall (right) wrested the world super-middleweight titles from Franchon Crews-Dezurn (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hull FC v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – MKM Stadium
Catalans Dragons retained pole position in the Betfred Super League with a gutsy win at Hull (Will Matthews/PA)
Betfred British Masters 2023 – Day Four – The Belfry
New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier won the British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)
APTOPIX Spain Cycling Tour de France
Britain’s Adam Yates won the opening stage of the Tour de France (Thibault Camus/AP)
Lancashire Lightning v Northampton Steelebacks – Vitality Blast T20 – Emirates Old Trafford
Phil Salt (right) and Dane Vilas helped Lancashire Lightning beat Northamptonshire in the Vitality Blast (Martin Rickett/PA)

