Mads Andersen realises Premier League ‘dream’ after joining Luton from Barnsley

By Press Association
Danish defender Mads Andersen has joined Premier League new boys Luton after four years at Barnsley (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Danish defender Mads Andersen has joined Premier League new boys Luton after four years at Barnsley (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Luton have signed Barnsley captain Mads Andersen for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Danish central defender spent four years at Oakwell and made 175 appearances for the Tykes.

“I’m so excited. It’s a dream come true,” Anderson told the official Luton website of his move to the Premier League new boys.

“When I made my move in Denmark from Brondby to a lower team in the same division, me and my dad spoke about it and I said, ‘In one and a half years, I’m going to go to the Championship’, and that is exactly what happened.

“During that period I also wrote on a piece of paper ‘Premier League’, and stuck it on the fridge.

“I completely forgot about it, until my family told me, ‘You put that on the fridge’. So it’s a proud moment for them as well.”

Luton manager Rob Edwards has been busy strengthening his squad since promotion to the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luton boss Rob Edwards said: “I’m really pleased to get Mads on board.

“He has been on our recruitment team’s list for a long time now.

“We watched a lot of him last season and he’s performed really well and consistently for a prolonged period in English football.”

Andersen becomes Luton’s second signing since promotion to the top flight following the arrival of Republic of Ireland striker Chiedozie Ogbene from Rotherham.

