Brighton sign Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen on five-year deal

Brighton have signed Netherlands Under-21 goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht, the Premier League club have announced.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium.

Verbruggen was named player of the season at Anderlecht last term despite only breaking into the first team in December.

He helped the club reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League and made his debut for the Dutch Under-21 side last month. He also earned a senior call-up in March.

We're delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht on a five-year contract until June 2028. 🤩 🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 3, 2023

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I am very pleased to have signed Bart.

“He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group.

“He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years.”

Verbruggen began his career with hometown club NAC Breda and has also represented his country at Under-18 level.