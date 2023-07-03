Yorkshire on security alert for Headingley Ashes Test following Lord’s incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yorkshire on security alert for Headingley Ashes Test following Lord’s incidents

By Press Association
Headingley hosts the third Ashes Test this week (Danny Lawson/PA)
Headingley hosts the third Ashes Test this week (Danny Lawson/PA)

Yorkshire are on security alert for this week’s Ashes Test at Headingley after the angry scenes which greeted Australia’s players at Lord’s on Sunday.

Alex Carey’s controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow was greeted with a sustained barrage of boos and heckles from the 32,000 capacity crowd, with the touring team then experiencing an unusually confrontational reception from MCC members in the Long Room.

Australia captain Pat Cummins claimed the reaction was “abusive and aggressive”, while batter Usman Khawaja, who was seen in an angry exchange as he passed through, called it “pretty disrespectful”. Three individuals later had their memberships suspended pending an investigation, while MCC issued an apology.

Alex Carey (left) celebrates his divisive stumping of Jonny Bairstow.
Alex Carey (left) celebrates his divisive stumping of Jonny Bairstow (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Stokes welcomed the amplified vocal display from those in the stands at Lord’s, typically one of the quieter cricket venues, and predicted it would be “ramped up” in Leeds, where the Western Terrace is renowned as one of the liveliest stands in the country.

There is nothing comparable to the Lord’s Long Room at Headingley, but Yorkshire are taking the matter of security seriously as Australia prepare for what is likely to be a partisan and hostile welcome on Thursday.

There is also the potential issue of Just Stop Oil protesters, following two pitch invaders brandishing yellow paint powder on the first day at Lord’s. One man was carried off the pitch by Bairstow, while the other was blocked by Stokes and David Warner before being apprehended.

“The well-being of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe,” a spokesperson for the county told the PA news agency.

“Clearly, some incidents at Lord’s have heightened the interest and exposure of the third Test. We will continue to work closely with both the England and Wales Cricket Board and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture.

“The Ashes is a truly special occasion, and we want everybody visiting Headingley to have an incredible time watching first-class cricket at our iconic venue.”

Carey’s opportunistic stumping of Bairstow, who is a beloved local favourite in Yorkshire, is likely to make him a prime target for barracking over the next week.

Cummins said he would be keeping an eye on the 31-year-old gloveman, who was memorably told by Stuart Broad that his actions at Lord’s would be all he was ever remembered for, but hinted that the vitriol would help forge a siege mentality in the away dressing room.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day One – Lord’s
The Lord's Test was delayed by Just Stop Oil protesters (Mike Egerton/PA)

“For sure, he’s one of the guys we’ll get around. We’ll look after him,” said Cummins.

“There’s nothing like loud crowds to bring a team together. These kind of moments can really strengthen a side. It seems every Ashes has some drama to it, things get stoked up halfway through a series. I don’t think anything will change for us, we’re still amicable.”

It is understood Cricket Australia will discuss security arrangements for the match during previously scheduled meetings ahead of the game.

