Enzo Maresca wants his Leicester players to adapt quickly to Championship life

By Press Association
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca has warned his players they have to learn to adapt to the Championship after relegation last season (Mike Egerton/PA)
New Leicester manager Enzo Maresca admits it will be a “bad thing” if his side do not adapt to life back in the Championship after their nine-year stay in the top flight came to end.

Maresca has some adapting of his own to do, having left Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager to take over at the King Power, but the players who have remained following Premier League relegation have a big task on their hands.

The Italian inherits a squad which has lost eight players from last season, either released or sold – with James Maddison’s move to Tottenham not unexpected but still a huge blow – while the club are still in talks with Jonny Evans after his contract expired.

Enzo Maresca File Photo
They have, however, been bolstered by the arrivals of Wolves centre-back Conor Coady and Spurs midfielder Harry Winks, which Maresca said was a “good signal from the club”.

“We need to adapt. The Championship, it’s different from the Premier League. If we don’t have that, it will be a bad thing,” Maresca, whose experience of second-tier football extends to playing 47 matches for West Brom between 1998 and 2000, told his first press conference.

“Personally for me it’s been difficult. Since I joined Man City we felt part of the family there but professionally, I had no doubts (about joining).

“Leicester is an important club, a Premier League club, but the reality is that we are a Championship club, and we have to adapt.”

The Foxes have at least been able to get some early business done in the transfer market and Maresca is keen to strengthen further.

But he insists long-serving striker Jamie Vardy will not be leaving despite interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, although he could not rule out further departures with winger Harvey Barnes attracting interest.

Asked if Vardy was staying he added: “Absolutely, yes. He is an unbelievable player. Hopefully he can stay with us.

“It’s difficult, when the market is open, anything can happen. Most of us are worried about what happens tomorrow, but we have to look forward.

“At the moment, seven players had their contracts expire, Maddison left, and some more players can leave.

“But at the same time, if players leave, we can bring in more players. The idea is to bring in our targets as soon as possible.”

