Australia warned to expect a Headingley backlash after Lord’s controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Australia warned to expect a Headingley backlash after Lord’s controversy

By Press Association
The Barmy Army will be in full voice for the third Ashes Test at Headingley (Jason O’Brien/PA)
The Barmy Army will be in full voice for the third Ashes Test at Headingley (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Australia have been warned to expect a Headingley backlash as they attempt to complete an Ashes series victory in the wake of their controversial second Test win over England.

The old foes reconvene in Leeds on Thursday with the fall-out from Sunday’s dramatic success at Lord’s, which was due in part to Jonny Bairstow’s disputed second innings dismissal, still ongoing.

Chris Millard, managing director of the England supporters group the Barmy Army – which received no allocation at headquarters but will be in full voice at Headingley – is convinced the tourists will feel the full force of a home crowd still furious with the way in which they edged into a 2-0 lead.

Millard told the PA news agency: “The Headingley crowd is usually a louder, noisier crowd, to put it one way.

“There are still going to be quite a few upset people, I think, at Headingley and it will be a very lively atmosphere, and that potentially could play quite a pivotal part in the result, and I’m hoping that’s an English benefit.

“It’s a really strong ground for England. I was there, Ben Stokes, 2019 – that was one of the greatest days in my time of being with the Barmy Army, one of the greatest days I’ve ever had watching England cricket.

“You just get that real sense of togetherness at Headingley and community and they will get behind the team. It’s a very proud cricketing county, is Yorkshire. It’s gone through a lot of jeopardy recently and it needs a bit of positive energy going there.

“Hopefully the England team will provide a spectacular win and make it 2-1.”

Yorkshire’s Bairstow, batting at number seven as England chased an unlikely 371 for victory, was stumped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey for 10 after leaving his crease at the end of the 52nd over believing the ball was dead.

The Australians’ appeals were rewarded amid anger on and off the pitch and skipper Pat Cummins opted not to recall the Englishman, whose side were reduced to 193 for six as a result.

Inspired skipper Ben Stokes then unleashed an all-out assault on his way to a remarkable 155, but was unable to prevent England from slipping to a 43-run defeat, although even his heroics were not the main talking point afterwards.

Millard said: “If you look at the rules of cricket, in the book it is out and there’s no questioning that, really. But what you can question is the spirit of cricket and the core values and competencies of cricket as a game is established on.

“Unfortunately, I think the spirit of cricket has to be questioned now, what that actually means and will we use the term, ‘It’s just not cricket’ ever again?

“The way the game is played is ultimate competition, but there’s always that element of conduct and the spirit of cricket that usually gets to the fairest and the right result.”

More from The Courier

Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United keeping things low-key is fine but don't go forgetting the…
Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip will be vital for team spirit - but it'll…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol
Firefighters were called to Lorimer Street (left) and Dura Street (right) over the weekend. Image: Supplied and James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee tenants feared being trapped in one of four weekend blazes
Brooke with the team at Freya's Wish HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freya's Wish: Fights over donations 'completely ruin' Dundee charity day
Mansefield reached the final of Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: Savills.
Beautiful Perthshire house featured in Scotland's Home of the Year on sale for £800k
The assault allegedly happened at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson
Three teens charged in connection with assault in Dundee park
Ian Blackford and former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon
Ian Blackford 'didn't know about £100k SNP motorhome' in Fife
Four small dishes in Loco Rita's Dundee.
Great grub and super savings at Loco Rita's for Dundee Restaurant Week