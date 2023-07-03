Liam Broady has too many tricks up his sleeve for magician Constant Lestienne By Press Association July 3 2023, 5.55pm Share Liam Broady has too many tricks up his sleeve for magician Constant Lestienne Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4529653/liam-broady-has-too-many-tricks-up-his-sleeve-for-magician-constant-lestienne/ Copy Link Liam Broady celebrates his victory (Steven Paston/PA) Liam Broady made French magician Constant Lestienne disappear to reach round two at Wimbledon. Lestienne is a part-time conjurer who performs at weddings and parties, but was unable to pull a rabbit out of the hat against British wild card Broady. The 29-year-old from Stockport produced a spellbinding display to win 6-1 6-3 7-5. Liam Broady recorded a straight-sets victory (Steven Paston/PA) Broady broke the world number 74 twice, either side of a brief rain delay, to race away with the first set in 27 minutes. A pair of winners gave Broady another break and the advantage in the second. Lestienne’s hopes vanished when Broady edged a nip-and-tuck third set to book his place in the second round in just over two hours.