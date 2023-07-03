Poch’s first day and Brighton unveil Bart – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 3.

Football

Mauricio Pochettino started work at Chelsea.

Brighton signed Bart!

Paul Merson felt the pressure.

Numbers up for the Lionesses.

Cricket

Stuart Broad reflected on the final day at Lord’s.

A great Ashes battle. Loved being out there with @benstokes38 in that mood. Some controversial moments that will split opinions, that’s sport. Lord’s as loud & animated as I’ve ever heard it. On to Leeds we go! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/GHOg7z3HXf — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 3, 2023

Correct. — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 3, 2023

Nathan Lyon headed home.

Heading home for rehab wasn’t my plan A but #Ashes2023 will continue as a great contest and this team is up for the challenge. pic.twitter.com/sHL8VPrWy6 — Nathan Lyon (@NathLyon421) July 3, 2023

Darren Lehmann basked in Australia’s win.

2-0 👏👏🇦🇺🇦🇺 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) July 3, 2023

Herschelle Gibbs is back in the coaching game.

Great to be back in the coaches chair again , this time for the @ZimAfroT10 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/FufYdsncWM — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 3, 2023

Tennis

Wimbledon started.

New Balls Please — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2023

Golf

Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood was upstaged in his own home by team-mate Justin Rose.