Poch’s first day and Brighton unveil Bart – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association July 3 2023, 8.02pm Share Poch’s first day and Brighton unveil Bart – Monday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4529779/pochs-first-day-and-brighton-unveil-bart-mondays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Mauricio Pochettino started work at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 3. Football Mauricio Pochettino started work at Chelsea. This is where it starts. 👊#WelcomePoch pic.twitter.com/scmF0ThuON— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 3, 2023 Brighton signed Bart! Welcome to #BHAFC, Bart! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LQSMtfWHgL— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 3, 2023 Paul Merson felt the pressure. Me doing Liverpool games next season: https://t.co/YfMCAviTae pic.twitter.com/HNLzaWSSIh— Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) July 3, 2023 Numbers up for the Lionesses. Our @Lionesses' squad numbers for the @FIFAWWC have been confirmed! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vHMMwYe9lf— England (@England) July 3, 2023 Cricket Stuart Broad reflected on the final day at Lord’s. A great Ashes battle. Loved being out there with @benstokes38 in that mood. Some controversial moments that will split opinions, that’s sport. Lord’s as loud & animated as I’ve ever heard it. On to Leeds we go! 🏴🏏 pic.twitter.com/GHOg7z3HXf— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 3, 2023 Correct.— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 3, 2023 Nathan Lyon headed home. Heading home for rehab wasn’t my plan A but #Ashes2023 will continue as a great contest and this team is up for the challenge. pic.twitter.com/sHL8VPrWy6— Nathan Lyon (@NathLyon421) July 3, 2023 Darren Lehmann basked in Australia’s win. 2-0 👏👏🇦🇺🇦🇺— Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) July 3, 2023 Herschelle Gibbs is back in the coaching game. Great to be back in the coaches chair again , this time for the @ZimAfroT10 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/FufYdsncWM— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 3, 2023 Tennis Wimbledon started. Day 1 is here 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4U9SdYv9Pl— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2023 New Balls Please— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2023 Golf Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood was upstaged in his own home by team-mate Justin Rose. Frankie asked if a famous golfer can take him to school this morning 😅 pic.twitter.com/q0QQoHqvGA— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) July 3, 2023