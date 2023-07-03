Jodie Burrage will celebrate with Percy Pigs after first win at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Burrage will celebrate with Percy Pigs after first win at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Jodie Burrage has said she will celebrate her win with Percy Pigs (Victoria Jones/PA)

British wild card Jodie Burrage has said she will celebrate her first win at Wimbledon with Percy Pigs as she reflected on offering the sweets to a ball boy who was feeling unwell last year.

She had suffered first-round exits in the previous two years at SW19, and her victory against American Caty McNally on Monday means she has likely broken into the top 100 for the first time.

The 24-year-old was involved in one of the most popular stories of the 2022 tournament when she offered the Marks and Spencer treat to a ball boy who was on the brink of fainting in the middle of her match.

Jodie Burrage in action against Caty Mcnally (Victoria Jones/PA)

She recalled the incident helping her to relax and realise that “there’s bigger things than tennis”.

She told reporters last year that the confectionery was one of her favourites, and this year said she will “definitely” be celebrating with them after her win.

“I think my mum has a few in her bag,” she added in a press conference after her match.

“I will definitely be celebrating tonight.”

Burrage told reporters of another “ball kid”-related incident during her match this year.

She said she noticed blood on the balls, before adding: “It was another ball kid who cut their finger and I was like: ‘Why does this always happen?’”

Speaking about her win on Court Three on Monday, she said: “I haven’t got a lot of words. Just very happy. I think the smile says it all.

“Just happy to get through that and my first win at Wimbledon.”

She quipped that it was “never simple with me” after joking about her multiple attempts at securing match point.

The Briton went on: “To sit here and say that I’ve won my first round at Wimbledon, hopefully going to be in the top 100… not expecting that but very happy it’s happened.”

She said she “can’t wait” for the possibility of playing on Centre Court or Court One in future rounds.

Burrage called it a “shame” that her dog could not attend the tournament, but insisted she had a “great support network” with her.

Jodie Burrage has said she will celebrate her win with Percy Pigs (Victoria Jones/PA)
