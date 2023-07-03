Jodie Burrage recalls the dark days after landmark victory at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Burrage recalls the dark days after landmark victory at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Jodie Burrage celebrates beating Caty McNally (Victoria Jones/PA)
Jodie Burrage celebrates beating Caty McNally (Victoria Jones/PA)

Jodie Burrage is set to join Katie Boulter in the world’s top 100 after claiming her first grand slam victory at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old has struggled with injuries during her career but has made big strides over the last year and a 6-1 6-3 victory over Caty McNally should be enough to see her achieve the rankings milestone.

Burrage, who had lost in the first round on her previous two appearances at the All England Club, revealed after the match how close she came to giving it all up.

“After my third ankle operation, my mind had decided that that was it,” she said. “That was my tennis career done.

“But I somehow got back on the horse with help from family and friends, and my boyfriend as well, that really helped push through that not-so-nice time.

“To sit here saying I’ve won my first round at Wimbledon, hopefully going to be in the top 100 in two weeks, I was not expecting that, but I’m very happy that it’s happened.”

Burrage was joined in the second round by Liam Broady and debutant Jan Choinski on a broadly positive day for the home contingent.

Liam Broady celebrates his first-round victory
Liam Broady celebrates his first-round victory (Steven Paston/PA)

Broady has achieved some of the best results of his career here, including a run to the third round 12 months ago, and he claimed a 6-1 6-3 7-5 victory over France’s Constant Lestienne to reach the last 64 for the fourth time.

The 29-year-old was spurred on by a message of support from Manchester City, saying: “It was cool. It was about 20 or 30 minutes before I went on today. They tweeted me. I thought, ‘Oh, God, I’m not going to tweet them now before the match, I want to try and get a win, then I can reply’.

“They’re amazing. They’re always so supportive of me. I can remember playing here at the age of 17 and buzzing off them tweeting me. It’s still the same to this day. I absolutely love it. I’m grateful they keep a track of my career the way I keep a track of the football club.”

Broady now gets a shot at fourth seed Casper Ruud and, asked if he minds which court he plays on, said: “I’m playing the number four in the world second round of Wimbledon. I’ll play him back up in Stockport if I have to.”

Jan Choinski celebrates his victory over Dusan Lajovic
Jan Choinski celebrates his victory over Dusan Lajovic (Steven Paston/PA)

Choinski will be a new name for many British fans. The son of British and Polish ballet dancers and born and brought up in Germany, he switched allegiance to Britain in 2018.

He is inexperienced on grass but appears to be learning quickly and claimed the best victory of his career with a 5-7 7-6 (4) 6-2 6-2 win over Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

“I feel absolutely amazing,” said Choinski. “And the crowd was electric tonight at my court. Even though it was one of the smaller courts, I felt carried by the crowd, carried by the whole team. My mum especially, as well. My girlfriend. So just an amazing day.”

The 27-year-old will next face his former junior doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz, the 17th seed.

Harriet Dart was the first British player on court, and the first knocked out of the tournament, with the 26-year-old disappointed with her own performance in a 6-7 (4) 6-0 6-4 loss to France’s Diane Parry.

“I’ve had a really good grass-court season,” said Dart. “It’s just disappointing that my worst match of the grass-court season came here.”

Katie Swan had a tough assignment against 14th seed Belinda Bencic and was unable to capitalise on an early break in a 7-5 6-2 defeat.

“I just didn’t play well enough in the big moments,” she said. “But she’s a great player. I knew it was going to be tough. There’s positives to take from it and also lots to learn and take forward.”

Dan Evans is two sets down to Quentin Halys
Dan Evans is two sets down to Quentin Halys (Steven Paston/PA)

British number two Dan Evans did not get on court until late in the day and will have to come back on Tuesday with a mountain to climb trailing France’s Quentin Halys 6-2 6-3.

Evans arrived at the tournament low on confidence after a difficult year and it showed, with the 33-year-old a shadow of the player he can be, particularly on grass.

As well as Evans, Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter, Heather Watson, George Loffhagen, Arthur Fery and Sonay Kartal are in action on Tuesday along with the Centre Court clash between Andy Murray and Ryan Peniston.

