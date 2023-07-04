Football rumours: Jordan Henderson on shopping list for Steven Gerrard’s new job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Jordan Henderson on shopping list for Steven Gerrard’s new job

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Steven Gerrard’s new club (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Steven Gerrard's new club (Peter Byrne/PA)

What the papers say

Steven Gerrard could target his successor as Liverpool captain after taking over as manager of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. The Daily Mail reports England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, has emerged as a potential target for Gerrard, along with Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34.

Southampton v Leicester City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Southampton’s Tino Livramento could be on his way to Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chelsea are in talks with Southampton about bringing their former youth player Tino Livramento, 20, back to Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail. The England Under-21 right-back is valued at £38 million with Newcastle also showing interest.

The race to sign Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo is hotting up, according to the Guardian. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in the 21-year-old but Paris St Germain are moving into pole position.

Granit Xhaka‘s time at Arsenal is almost over. The Sun reports that the Switzerland midfielder, 30, will complete a £21.5 million move to Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Southampton v Chelsea – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia: Liverpool are favourites to beat Chelsea in the race to sign the Belgium midfielder, 19, from Southampton.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Nottingham Forest are among those chasing the England winger, 22, from Chelsea.

