Can England win World Cup? ‘Course they can,’ says Jungle Queen Jill Scott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Can England win World Cup? ‘Course they can,’ says Jungle Queen Jill Scott

By Press Association
England footballer Jill Scott will be a new captain on Sky’s hit show A League Of Their Own (Owen Humphreys/PA)
England footballer Jill Scott will be a new captain on Sky’s hit show A League Of Their Own (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Lionesses legend Jill Scott has said England can win the Women’s World Cup in Australia and will be the best-prepared team at the tournament.

The Euros 2022 winner praised the “humble” squad and said she will have no problem being a pundit this time instead of a player.

She said: “I’ve watched the Lionesses a few times as a player since I’ve retired – they were too fast for me, and too good.”

A League Of Their Own
Scott was impressed by the statue when she unveiled it (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Scott, who won ITV’s I’m a Celebrity after she retired, said: “We’ve got a great group of girls, grounded, humble, but also incredible players.

“I think it’ll be the best-prepared team going out to the World Cup.

“Yeah, there’s going to be competition from the likes of Spain, Brazil you can never ever write off, (and) USA’s mentality – that winner’s mentality.

“But I do think that we’ll do well.

“I think we’ll be the best-prepared team and can we win it? Course we can.”

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
Jill Scott shows her competitive side during the Euros 2022 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 36-year-old was speaking by the Angel Of The North in Gateshead, as a 4.5m statue of herself posing with her arms out was unveiled to publicise the announcement that she will be a captain on Sky’s popular A League Of Their Own (ALOTO) show.

She said: “I’m standing here and it’s just such a surreal moment, to think I’ve actually got my own statue.

“And I think she looks pretty decent to be honest.

“The process was that I had to go into a room, there was about 130 cameras and they just all flashed at once, and off that one picture, they created this statue.

“The attention to detail is brilliant.

A League Of Their Own
The statue was based on 130 photos of Scott taken at the same time (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Although I did joke that I don’t think my legs have been that smooth, ever.

“It’s just such a proud moment for me and my family to think that I’ve got a statue.”

The Mayor of Gateshead was there, along with players from the Boldon and Gateshead College sides she played for growing up.

Scott said she will be fine coping with the cut and thrust of the fun show, following other ex-footballers like Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards.

A League Of Their Own
Scott met members of Boldon Girls FC, the team she played for growing up (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She said: “I’ve seen how well they’ve kind of coped with that transition, they seem to have a laugh, but then also that competitive streak comes out as well.

“So I think this show should suit me really in terms of personality, I want to have a laugh, but also being serious at the same time when I want to win for the blue team.”

Asked if the public will see a different side of her on ALOTO, after being voted Queen of the Jungle with her authentic personality, Scott said: “I think I can’t do anything but ‘nice’ to be honest.

“The only time that I was a little bit nasty was when I stepped over that white line but I think I will be a little bit competitive.”

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
Scott will be working as a pundit at the Women’s World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Since winning the Euros and winning the jungle show, Scott admitted: “Yeah, life’s changed a lot.

“I was used to just going to football every single day.

“Now I have to check my itinerary every single week and try and make sure I’m at places on time.

“I’m enjoying that, I’ve got to do some incredible stuff.

“I was at Royal Ascot last week, I’m going to Wimbledon this week.

“So there’s some great opportunities that are coming along and I’m just grateful to have work especially after you retire.”

More from The Courier

Drum Major Alister Walker leads the Atholl Highlanders pipe band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies
Edinburgh High Court.
'Cocky' Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years
General view of Caledonian House, Greenmarket, Dundee.
Student accommodation plans for Dundee's Caledonian House
Auchingarrich Wildlife Park
Dog owner left 'sobbing' as graves removed from former Perthshire pet cemetery
aerial view of City Quay, Dundee with city skyline behind.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: £3M City Quay plans are great news for Dundee dockland - but…
A disappointed Theo Bair in action for St Johnstone
Theo Bair leaves St Johnstone by mutual consent following disappointing Perth stint
The vehicle struck the bridge near to Aberdour. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Edinburgh to Dundee train line reopens after lorry hits bridge
Pipe band at St Andrews Harbour Gala in 2022. Image: Marion Mason
St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organisers hoping for glorious weather
Quern-stones
3,000-year-old Bronze Age artefact stolen from Perthshire property
Ross McFarlane was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Perth beggar who kicked off in Aldi jailed after flouting latest court order