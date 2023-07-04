Brendan Rodgers: Kyogo Furuhashi signing new deal is brilliant news for Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers: Kyogo Furuhashi signing new deal is brilliant news for Celtic

By Press Association
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi signs new deal (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi signs new deal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Brendan Rodgers has described Kyogo Furuhashi’s new four-year deal at Celtic as “brilliant news” for the treble winners.

The Japan striker, 28, has scored 54 goals in 83 games since signing from Vissel Kobe in 2021 and is now tied to the Parkhead club until 2027.

Rodgers, beginning his second stint as Hoops boss, told the club’s official website: “It is brilliant news for the club. Kyogo is an important player for us so I am delighted he has signed a new contract.

“Kyogo has thrived since he arrived in Scottish football and has shown his outstanding qualities.

“In two seasons, he has secured five domestic honours, scored over 50 club goals and become a treble winner. This takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice both on and off the pitch.

“He is an exciting player who is hungry to bring more success to our club. He has a great mentality and is an unbelievable talent.

“I am looking forward to working with him and helping him and the wider team develop to help drive the club forward.”

Furuhashi said: “I am very happy to extend my stay for four years at this incredible club. It is an honour to represent Celtic Football Club and our amazing supporters.

“Last season was unbelievable. From the start of the campaign, our aim was to do as well as we could in every competition we played in.

“We worked very hard every day, on and off the pitch, to win silverware and put smiles on our fans’ faces.

“To win my first treble, and help secure a world record-breaking eighth treble for the club was a very proud moment for me and I cherish the memories of celebrating this with our fans.’

“They have been so supportive of me since I joined Celtic so I will work hard to repay them.

“Next season our objective is the same – to bring success to our club.  I am excited to defend our trophies and the opportunity to represent this huge club in the Champions League. My personal motivation is to score more goals and help my team-mates win matches.

“I am looking forward to getting started and working with Brendan. He is a top-level manager, he knows the club and knows what it takes to win silverware here. I and my team-mates are looking forward to working with him.”

