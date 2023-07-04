England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton joins Chelsea with sights set on silverware

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton joins Chelsea with sights set on silverware

By Press Association
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has joined Chelsea on a free transfer (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has joined Chelsea on a free transfer (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chelsea have signed England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old, capped twice by her country and named in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for this summer’s World Cup, has signed a three-year deal after her contract with Villa expired.

She brings Women’s Super League experience from stints with both Birmingham and Villa, having made 15 appearances while helping the latter to a fifth-placed finish last term.

Hampton was part of England’s trophy-winning squad at Euro 2022 and also has honours to her name from the Finalissima earlier this year and 2022’s Arnold Clark Cup.

In joining the reigning WSL champions, she now wants to add club silverware to her collection.

“I’m very excited,” Hampton said on the Chelsea website. “It’s a massive club, it’s an honour to be a part of this and to be able to wear the club’s badge. I want to keep improving, to help the team however I can and I’d love to win some trophies with the club at the same time.”

Hampton began her career with Villarreal in Spain after moving to the country as a youngster, but then returned to England with Stoke before joining hometown club Birmingham, making her senior debut in 2017 and making 50 appearances before switching to rivals Villa in 2021.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes added: “There is no doubt that Hannah is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. Her performances have been improving year on year, and we have high hopes for her future with us.”

More from The Courier

Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath
The Extravaganza is held in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this…
SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee B, St Johnstone B, Forfar, East Fife and Brechin City…
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Owen Beck.
Who is Dundee new boy Owen Beck? Family ties with Liverpool great and labelled…
A full cup of soup next to a toastie oozing with melted cheese.
4 lunch deals to take advantage of during Dundee Restaurant Week
The current location of Perth Mosque. Image: DC Thomson
Perth mosque set to move as plans for a larger place of worship approved
General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
New Dundee shop could create 10 jobs as licence approved
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean challenges St Johnstone kids to grasp pre-season chance as Perth boss gives…
Drum Major Alister Walker leading the Atholl Highlanders pipe band
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies