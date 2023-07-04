Theo Bair’s St Johnstone contract terminated by mutual consent

Theo Bair has agreed to terminate his contract at St Johnstone by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old Canada international forward joined the Perth club from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

Bair scored one goal in 31 appearances for the McDiarmid Park club last season.

A statement on Saints’ official website confirmed Bair’s departure and added: “We would like to thank Theo for all his efforts while at McDiarmid Park and wish him all the best in his future.”