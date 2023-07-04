Ex Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo keen to revive career in English leagues at Cardiff

New signing Ike Ugbo is convinced Cardiff is the “perfect” place for him to reignite his career in the English leagues.

The 24-year-old, who started his career at Chelsea, joins on a season-long loan from French club Troyes having also enjoyed spells in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Ugbo told the Bluebirds’ website: “I’ve been waiting to come back to the English leagues for a while now and I’m really pleased that it’s finally over the line.

“I spoke to the manager (Erol Bulut) before coming here. He was telling me how I suit the club, what I can do to help the club and what the club can do to help me.

“I think our ambitions align together, so I think it was a perfect choice for me.”

Bulut said: “Ike has shown what he can do over the last three years. When he was in Belgium he scored a lot of goals, and he did some very good things with Troyes as well.

“In one-v-one situations, he is really good in the box. His heading and finishing is also good. These are things that we need, because we know that last season the team did not score enough goals.”