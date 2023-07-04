David Beckham celebrates wedding anniversary – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association July 4 2023, 6.28pm Share David Beckham celebrates wedding anniversary – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4532356/david-beckham-celebrates-wedding-anniversary-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link David Beckham celebrated his wedding anniversary (John Giles/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4. Football David Beckham celebrated his wedding anniversary. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Alan Shearer reflected on a big night for his Foundation. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) A new job for Jill Scott. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Sky TV (@skytv) England Under-21s got ready for their semi-final. Last session ahead of the #U21EURO semi-final for our #YoungLions! 💨 pic.twitter.com/7TKmNFiR1e— England (@England) July 4, 2023 Jordan Henderson was also training hard. Don’t dream of winning. Train for it! 💪 pic.twitter.com/0go7aIzSeA— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 4, 2023 Ruben Loftus-Cheek was honoured. What an honour to join this historic football club. Can’t wait to get started! ❤️🖤 #ForzaMilan pic.twitter.com/QKblQhvANu— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@RLC) July 4, 2023 Gary Neville thanked Geoff Shreeves. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Gary Neville (@gneville2) Leeds appointed a new manager. ✍️ #LUFC is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Farke as the club’s new first team manager— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 4, 2023 Cricket Tough times for Ollie Pope. Gutted 💔these things happen and backing the boys all the way 🏴 pic.twitter.com/hWFZN78MKy— Ollie Pope (@OPope32) July 4, 2023 Tennis Roger Federer met Elton John… Iconic to see the 🚀man live 🎹@eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/L8aVud0VfG— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 3, 2023 And then enjoyed the action on Centre Court with the Princess of Wales. Appreciating the Centre Court action 📸#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BYAzCEyZqH— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2023