Forward Alex Gilbert signs for Middlesbrough following Brentford exit By Press Association July 4 2023, 7.02pm Share Forward Alex Gilbert signs for Middlesbrough following Brentford exit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4532401/forward-alex-gilbert-signs-for-middlesbrough-following-brentford-exit/ Copy Link Alex Gilbert has joined Middlesbrough (Kieran Cleeves/PA) Middlesbrough have signed forward Alex Gilbert on a four-year deal following his departure from Brentford. The 21-year-old’s contract with the Bees had expired and he declined fresh terms, with a number of clubs said to be vying for his signature. Republic of Ireland youth international Gilbert captained Brentford’s B team last season, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists.