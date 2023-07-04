Andy Murray confident in Wimbledon chances after getting Roger Federer approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Murray confident in Wimbledon chances after getting Roger Federer approval

By Press Association
Andy Murray celebrates victory over Ryan Peniston (Adam Davy/PA)
Andy Murray celebrates victory over Ryan Peniston (Adam Davy/PA)

Andy Murray was bullish about his Wimbledon chances after putting on a Centre Court show for the Princess of Wales and old foe Roger Federer.

The two-time champion took apart countryman Ryan Peniston with a 6-3 6-0 6-1 victory under the roof to ease into the second round of Wimbledon for the 15th consecutive time.

Federer, whose career had been celebrated with a short video prior to the start of play, and Kate made sure they were back in their seats in the front row of the Royal Box in time for the first shot of the all-British clash.

Roger Federer gives the thumbs up to Andy Murray following his victory
Roger Federer gives the thumbs up to Andy Murray following his victory (Adam Davy/PA)

It is 11 years since a tearful Murray was beaten by the great Swiss in his first Wimbledon final, and he sincerely believes that his days of challenging for the title here are not over.

“I’m playing well enough to beat most of the players, I think, in the draw,” said Murray. “Physically, I feel good.”

Federer gave Murray a thumbs up for his performance and the Scot enjoyed competing in front of the man who was on the other side of the net for some of the most significant moments of his career.

“It’s obviously brilliant to have him around the event,” said Murray. “I’m pretty sure he will be around the sport a lot. I know he loves tennis.

“I didn’t find it strange. It was nice to have him there. I think (Pete) Sampras has sat up there and watched Roger and Rafa (Nadal). I’ve sat and Rod Laver has been at a bunch of matches at the Australian Open.”

Sat just behind Federer in the Royal Box, at Murray’s instigation, was former Iranian prisoner Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who the Scot was moved to learn had watched his 2016 triumph from her cell.

“It was very emotional talking to her and hearing her story,” he said. “It was brilliant that she was able to come along and watch. I wanted to invite her to come along and watch the tennis in totally different circumstances.”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with Andy Murray at Wimbledon
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, right, with Andy Murray at Wimbledon (Andrew Baker/AELTC Handout)

Murray missed the French Open to focus on his grass-court preparations, winning back-to-back Challenger Tour titles in Surbiton and Nottingham, and was rewarded with his first straight-sets win at Wimbledon since 2017 and his most convincing victory here in nine years.

That was particularly welcome given the experience he had in Australia this year, when successive five-setters against Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis ruined his chances of a deep run.

“What has happened at a lot of the majors that I played in the last few years, I’ve had lots of pretty long matches early on in the tournament,” he said.

“I’ve had multiple long matches one after another. So any time you get the chance to finish a match quickly and can conserve some energy is a really positive thing. It’s not necessarily confidence that I gain from it, it just means that hopefully the deeper I go in the tournament the fresher I will be.”

Andy Murray shakes hands with Ryan Peniston (left) after their match on Centre Court
Andy Murray shakes hands with Ryan Peniston (left) after their match on Centre Court (Adam Davy/PA)

By starting a 15th Wimbledon campaign, he matched the open era record for a British man set by Jeremy Bates, and in nearly 1,000 tour-level matches he had never lost to a player ranked as low as Peniston’s 268.

The 27-year-old from Essex, who survived cancer as a toddler, had a breakthrough year in 2022, particularly on the grass, and won his first-round match at Wimbledon.

He settled well on his Centre Court debut and was the better of the two for much of the first set but he was unable to take either of two early chances to break the Murray serve and paid for one loose game.

By the second set the Scot was playing much better and a run of nine straight games took him to 2-0 in the third, with Murray making just nine unforced errors across the last two sets.

Ryan Peniston waves to the Centre Court crowd after his straight-sets defeat
Ryan Peniston waves to the Centre Court crowd after his straight-sets defeat (Adam Davy/PA)

Much more difficult tests will await, including against the winner of the clash between fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem, who were thwarted by the rain on Tuesday, but the crispness with which Murray struck the ball off the ground certainly appears to bode well.

The 36-year-old admitted to nerves at the beginning, and he said: “I didn’t start the match how I would have liked. It’s always different conditions playing under the roof.

“But, as the match went on, unforced errors, I cut them out. I was pretty ruthless at the beginning of the second and third sets. So I was pleased with everything, apart from the beginning.”

Peniston managed to enjoy the experience despite the scoreline, saying: “I couldn’t really believe it. I was trying to maintain the calmness, but it was impossible. The first 20 minutes or so, it didn’t feel real at all.”

More from The Courier

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…
Andy Murray celebrates victory over Ryan Peniston (Adam Davy/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Set up by my bird'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath