Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie progress as royalty visits Wimbledon

Andy Murray brushed aside Ryan Peniston in front of his old rival Roger Federer while Cameron Norrie battled his way into round two at Wimbledon.

Federer, whose career had been celebrated with a short video prior to the start of play, and the Princess of Wales made sure they were back in their seats in the front row of the Royal Box in time for the first shot of the all-British clash between Murray and Peniston.

Playing his 15th Wimbledon campaign, equalling the British record for a man held by Jeremy Bates, Murray claimed his second most convincing win ever at the All England Club, beating Essex player Peniston 6-3 6-0 6-1.

Andy Murray was ruthless against Ryan Peniston (Adam Davy/PA)

Federer gave Murray a thumbs up for his performance and the Scot enjoyed competing in front of the man who was on the other side of the net for some of the most significant moments of his career.

“It’s obviously brilliant to have him around the event,” said Murray. “I’m sure he will be around the sport a lot. I know he loves tennis.

“I didn’t find it strange. It was nice to have him there. I think (Pete) Sampras has sat up there and watched Roger and Rafa (Nadal). I’ve sat and Rod Laver has been at a bunch of matches at the Australian Open.”

Murray can relax on Wednesday while he waits to find out who he plays in round two, with Dominic Thiem a set up on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas when rain intervened.

Cameron Norrie clenches his fist (Victoria Jones/PA)

British number one Norrie also benefited from playing under cover, returning to the scene of last year’s memorable triumphs for a 6-3 4-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Czech qualifier Tomas Machac on Court One.

“It was a lot of fun coming out to that court, so special, a lot of good memories there,” said the 12th seed. “It was really fun to come out and see the audience and just good sensations.

“I played, I reckon, a really good match, with some normal drops in there, but a lot to learn from and take from that match. But a good day and nice to get the win.”

Dan Evans was a late addition to the Centre Court schedule to complete his match against France’s Quentin Halys.

It was a frustrating evening for Dan Evans (Adam Davy/PA)

Evans, seeded 27th but having a torrid season, was two sets down after a poor start to the contest on Court Two on Monday.

He rallied under the roof, winning the third set against the big-serving Frenchman, but was unable to force a decider, losing out 6-2 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-4.

“Yesterday I wasn’t very good at all,” said Evans. “I have to give him credit. He played very well, and it’s frustrating, but that’s why I have to keep coming back and putting my game on the court, competing.”

The other British players scheduled all fell foul of the bad weather, with Katie Boulter and debutant George Loffhagen the only two to make it on to court.

New British number one Boulter was 5-6 down to Australian Daria Saville when the rain came while 22-year-old Loffhagen was edged out 7-4 in a first-set tie-break by sixth seed Holger Rune.