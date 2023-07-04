Hannah Dingley makes history after being named Forest Green caretaker head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Dingley makes history after being named Forest Green caretaker head coach

By Press Association
Hannah Dingley will continue the club’s pre-season preparations (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Hannah Dingley will continue the club’s pre-season preparations (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Forest Green have appointed Hannah Dingley as caretaker head coach, making her the first woman to take charge of an English Football League club.

The Gloucestershire club appointed Dingley following the departure of Duncan Ferguson.

The 51-year-old Scot was appointed in January but he was unable to keep them in League One, with Rovers winning just six of their 46 games.

Rovers have now moved to install Dingley in interim charge, making her the first woman to lead a men’s professional senior team in England.

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said on the club website: “Hannah was the natural choice for us to be first team interim head coach.

“She’s done a fantastic job leading our academy and is well aligned with the values of the club.

“It’s perhaps telling for the men’s game that in making this appointment on merit, we’ll break new ground – and Hannah will be the first female head coach in English (men’s) football.”

Dingley will continue preparations for the club’s opening pre-season fixture against non-league Melksham Town on Wednesday night.

“I’m really excited for this next step of my career,” she said. “Pre-season has just begun, and the full season kicks off very soon. It’s an exciting time in football.

Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince
Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince believes Hannah Dingley was the “natural choice” (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club.”

Forest Green have previously demonstrated a desire to steer away from the conventional in their recruitment of head coaches.

In May 2021, Vince told the PA news agency that a female coach working in the Women’s Super League had been a standout candidate to become the club’s new boss until it emerged her CV had been put forward without her knowledge.

Commenting about Ferguson’s departure earlier on Tuesday, Vince said: “It had been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make.

“I’m grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances and for all of his hard work at the club.

“But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role. We are parting as friends. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

