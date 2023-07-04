Roberto Firmino completes Al-Ahli switch

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

The 31-year-old left Anfield following the expiration of his contract after joining the Reds from Hoffenheim in 2015.

He joins former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who joined the Saudi Professional League side last month.

Firmino was part of a ruthless attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and in his eight years at Liverpool the Brazilian won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

He was not the only player to leave the Reds this summer as James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also left the club at the end of their deals.