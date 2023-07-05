Football rumours: Saudi clubs join growing interest in Thiago Alcantara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Saudi clubs join growing interest in Thiago Alcantara

By Press Association
Thiago Alcantara is the latest player linked with a move to Saudi Arabia (PA)
What the papers say

Liverpool are yet to receive a bid for Thiago Alcantara despite interest from several foreign clubs. The Times says clubs in Saudi Arabia are among those keen on the Spanish midfielder, 32.

Southampton v Norwich City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Norwich City’s Brandon Williams tackles Southampton’s Tino Livramento (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento, 20, would prefer a move to Newcastle over a return to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 19, is attracting interest from several top clubs, according to the Guardian. Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among those keen on the Red Bull Salzburg teenager.

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, reports the Metro. The England winger, 22, has decided to leave Chelsea during the summer.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saves under pressure from Leeds United’s Jack Harrison (Gareth FullerPA)

Robert Sanchez: Manchester United have identified Brighton’s Spanish goalkeeper, 25, as a potential target, according to the Daily Mail.

Folorin Balogun: Arsenal have placed a value of £50million on the USA striker, says the Daily Mirror.

