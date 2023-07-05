Marcus Stewart hopes Ipswich kit gesture raises motor neurone disease awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Marcus Stewart hopes Ipswich kit gesture raises motor neurone disease awareness

By Press Association
Marcus Stewart’s own diagnosis came after 12 months of testing and was revealed during September last year (Simon Galloway/PA)
Marcus Stewart’s own diagnosis came after 12 months of testing and was revealed during September last year (Simon Galloway/PA)

Former Ipswich striker Marcus Stewart hopes the club’s generosity in raising funds for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation through a new kit launch will continue to help give a voice to others with the disease.

Ipswich’s new shirts, again sponsored by Ed Sheeran, are their fastest selling so far as the Tractor Boys gear up for a return to the Sky Bet Championship having won promotion from League One last season.

For every home shirt sold during July, the Suffolk club will make a donation of £2 to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation in support of Stewart’s fundraising efforts for the charity following his own diagnosis for motor neurone disease last year.

Over the course of the first weekend of record sales – which saw the new home kit worn in Town’s opening pre-season friendly against Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday – more than £11,000 was raised.

The home shirt is inspired by Ipswich’s 1999-2000 campaign which ended in promotion via the Championship play-off final at Wembley, before going on to finish fifth back in the top flight the following season.

Stewart scored 19 league goals – coming second behind Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and ahead of Thierry Henry in the race for the Golden Boot – which helped George Burley’s team secure qualification for the UEFA Cup.

The former Town frontman, 50, has been taken aback by how well the new kit has been received and so bringing in welcome additional funds for the charity

“I don’t think the club have sold that many new kits on the first day ever,” Stewart told the PA news agency.

“Ipswich have been great. We haven’t approached them about getting these things to happen, it is them who have come up with the ideas.

“They have been very proactive in helping out the charity in a big way and it all creates awareness as well.”

Marcus Stewart (right) in action for Yeovil
Marcus Stewart (right) also had a spell at Yeovil later in his playing career (Neil Munns/PA)

Stewart’s own diagnosis came after 12 months of testing and was revealed during September last year.

MND is a degenerative condition which affects the brain and nervous system. It is a life-shortening disease and there is no cure. Although it will progress, symptoms can be managed to achieve the best possible quality of life.

Currently head of player development at National League South club Yeovil, another of his old teams, Stewart, supported by his wife Louise, hopes to continue to front campaigns for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation while he is able.

The foundation was launched by former professional footballer Stephen Darby and armed forces veteran Chris Rimmer, who were both diagnosed with the disease. Rimmer died aged 39 in April last year.

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield (right) during the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield (right) have campaigned to raise awareness of MND (Danny Lawson/PA)

Former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow is living with the condition after his diagnosis in 2019.

Burrow’s former team-mate Kevin Sinfield is another who has helped improve awareness of MND and raised millions of pounds for charity through his  endurance efforts.

“I am lucky. At the moment, I still have got my voice, still have got my mobility,” said Stewart, who played in every tier of the English professional game.

“I have a little bit of a profile, not as big as Kev and Rob, but I am there to be the voice of the people who haven’t got a profile, who haven’t got mobility and a voice because of the disease.

“As long as I am well and good – I am still exercising and able to work – I am going to do my best to get out there and be a voice for the other people while I can, like Kev and a lot of people are doing for MND, the silent ones who are doing their bit in their own time.”

Stewart has lost grip in his left hand since being diagnosed and has a weak arm, but continues to hold a positive outlook.

“The initial shock, of course, was quite hard to take for a lot of people, but we are all trying to get on with life and just living in the moment,” said Stewart, who began his professional career at home-town club Bristol Rovers before a successful spell at Huddersfield and stints with Ipswich, Sunderland, Bristol City, Preston, Yeovil and Exeter.

“The past two or three months, everything has settled down a bit and been pretty much normal now for most of the family really. We are a pretty positive group of people.”

:: The Stewart family are raising funds for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation. For more information, visit justgiving.com/team/teamstewart254

