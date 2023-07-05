Greece defender Dimitrios Goutas joins Cardiff on two-year deal By Press Association July 5 2023, 11.01am Share Greece defender Dimitrios Goutas joins Cardiff on two-year deal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4533466/greece-defender-dimitrios-goutas-joins-cardiff-on-two-year-deal/ Copy Link Cardiff have signed Greece defender Dimitrios Goutas (Bradley Collyer/PA) Cardiff have signed Greece defender Dimitrios Goutas on a two-year contract. The 29-year-old most recently played for Sivasspor, making 84 appearances for the Turkish club and scoring five goals. He joins the Sky Bet Championship side as a free agent ahead of the 2023-24 season and cannot wait to get going. “I’m very excited to be here,” Goutas told Cardiff City TV. “From the first day I came here, I’ve felt warmth from everybody. I’m happy to join the team and I will give my best to achieve our goals. “I can’t wait to train with the team and help with my experience. I will always give 100 per cent and try to help the young players – that’s why I’m here.” Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut said: “He can organise from the back and he is a good size for the Championship. He also has good speed, so I think he will be a very useful player for our style. “He is one of those people who is really dangerous in the air and can score goals from set-pieces, which will be very good for us.”