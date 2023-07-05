Keira Walsh fears injury ‘every time I go on the pitch’ due to increased load

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keira Walsh fears injury ‘every time I go on the pitch’ due to increased load

By Press Association
England’s Keira Walsh took part in a McDonald’s Fun Football session in Greater Manchester (McDonalds handout)
Keira Walsh admits she is fearful of picking up an injury as the increasing load on players in women’s football shows no sign of abating.

The Barcelona midfielder starred as England won the Women’s European Championship on home soil last summer and will be aiming to replicate the success at the World Cup later this month.

Walsh won the league and Champions League double in her first season with the Spanish giants, making 29 appearances alongside her 11 caps for the Lionesses.

With the women’s game continuing to grow, more fixtures are being added to the calendar, with the Nations League the latest competition to cross over from men’s football.

Leah Williamson suffered a serious knee injury in Arsenal's Women's Super League clash with Manchester United
Leah Williamson suffered a serious knee injury in Arsenal’s Women’s Super League clash with Manchester United (Simon Marper/PA)

England captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 golden boot winner Beth Mead will both miss the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand due to serious knee injuries, just two of several players to be struck by similar issues recently.

Walsh feels the resources behind women’s football do not allow for the same protection as their male counterparts as she conceded she is always concerned by being sidelined.

“I think there is a massive worry,” she told the PA news agency.

“Look at the resources the men have as well, I don’t think that’s available to us and we are being asked to play close to what they play in a season now without the kind of resources behind it.

“The medical teams, they work so hard but it’s impossible to keep everybody fresh all the time and we’re playing so many games and I think – with the introduction of the Nations League as well – it’s going to be difficult and you see how many ACL injuries there have been and how many players are getting injured.

“I would be lying if I say it’s not a worry for me every time I go on the pitch that I’m going to get injured next.

“More growth, more investment – that’s what we want. It’s what fans of women’s football have been calling for – but it can’t be at the detriment to player’s health – not just physical health but mental health is really important as well.”

Walsh, 26, believes close friend Williamson and Mead will still have a part to play as their team-mates aim for World Cup glory Down Under, with the Arsenal pair having already been in and around the squad as they prepare for the finals.

