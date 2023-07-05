England call on Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali for third Ashes Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England call on Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali for third Ashes Test

By Press Association
Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali (Zac Goodwin/Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali (Zac Goodwin/Martin Rickett/PA)

England have rung the changes as they seek to keep the Ashes alive in this week’s third Test at Headingley, with three alterations to the XI and a promotion for Harry Brook.

Brook is slated to step up to number three in place of Ollie Pope, whose summer is over due to a dislocated shoulder, while Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes all return to the bowling attack.

With just three days between games, record wicket-taker James Anderson is rested after two modest performances, with Josh Tongue also stood down after an encouraging outing at Lord’s.

At 2-0 down with three to play, England are in now-or-never territory and have opted to overhaul not just the personnel, but the balance of their side.

While they are effectively one specialist batter down in Pope’s absence, the addition of Moeen and Woakes strengthens the lower order in response.

Wood’s belated introduction into the series – he was considered for last week’s second Test but there were some concerns over his workload – also gives England skipper Ben Stokes the express pace option he has been craving.

Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson top the wicket charts with 11 and 10 respectively, but England have been outmatched for air speed so far and Wood’s ability to hit up to 96mph gives Stokes a new weapon to unsettle the tourists.

Woakes makes his first appearance of the ‘Bazball’ era and Moeen is back in action after a badly-blistered right index finger saw him miss out at Lord’s.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes is managing his own fitness issues (Martin Rickett/PA).

Stokes admitted his own ongoing fitness issues played a part in the team selection, after he defied his knee problems to bowl a mammoth 12-over spell and then turned in a remarkable 155 in the fourth innings.

“I’m not going to lie, last week took it out of me and a big part of what I had to think about was what would be the best team if I didn’t bowl a ball. That was a huge part of my thinking,” he said.

As for Brook’s promotion to an unfamiliar position he only briefly filled earlier in his career at Yorkshire, and with limited returns, he said: “It’s pretty simple for us to be honest. A player like Brooky, it feels like he can slot in any position.

“We feel Brooky is a type of player who can just take responsibility and crack on with it. We want to keep Joe (Root) at number four, he’s a remarkable player.”

More from The Courier

Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
Croft Crescent, Markinch.
Fife man who shot neighbour in neck 'lucky' not to have killed him
The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
Two men airlifted to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder
Police outside house in Keiss where man's body was found.
Former Dundee resident takes her own life in Highland village after murder of pensioner
Forfar Athletic FC vice chairman Alastair Donald and manager Ray McKinnon
Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald expresses 'delight' at Ray McKinnon's decision to stay at…
The Citroen C4 is a comfortable family hatchback.
Road Test: Citroen C4 a spacious family hatchback with superb ride quality
Outside view of the property.
Fife maisonette boasting roof terrace with stunning views of Firth of Forth on sale
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man took machete to dad's house after argument
The Red Arrows will fly over Fife on Wednesday. Image: Paul Grover/Shutterstock.
Where to see Red Arrows as they fly over Fife on Wednesday