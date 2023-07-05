History-maker Hannah Dingley breaking ground again at Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
History-maker Hannah Dingley breaking ground again at Forest Green

By Press Association
Hannah Dingley has been appointed caretaker coach of Forest Green Rovers (Forest Green Rovers)
Hannah Dingley has been appointed caretaker coach of Forest Green Rovers (Forest Green Rovers)

Hannah Dingley’s appointment as caretaker head coach of Forest Green sees her take another step forward in an already ground-breaking career.

Her historic elevation to the top job at New Lawn on Tuesday night means she has become the first woman to manage a professional men’s team in England.

“I’m really excited for this next step of my career,” she told the club website.

“Pre-season has just begun, and the full season kicks off very soon. It’s an exciting time in football.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club.”

This is not Dingley’s first taste of breaking ground in the men’s game.

Although she first joined Forest Green as a coach four years ago, she remains the only woman to have been in charge of a men’s English Football League academy.

Part of her work at the academy includes overseeing age groups from players as young as eight, right up to those in their late teens hoping to break into the senior squad.

Alongside her work with the men’s academy, Dingley has also strived to develop the next generation of female players with the launch of the Forest Green Girls Academy in 2021.

New Lawn Stadium
Dingley will take charge at the New Lawn (Tim Goode/PA)

Previous experience includes work at Notts County and Burton, where she was head of academy coaching with the Brewers for three years.

One eye-catching qualification is that she has a UEFA Pro Licence, something that is required to manage at Premier League level.

Dingley’s appointment has been praised by many, with the EFL’s head of equality, diversity and inclusion Dave McArdle describing it as a “welcome moment for English football”, while Women In Football chair Ebru Koksal tweeted that Dingley had broken “norms and barriers”.

And it seems the new Forest Green caretaker coach may have predicted her own future in an interview with BBC Sport just four months ago, where she suggested a female could soon be managing a men’s professional football team.

“It will come in sooner than you think,” Dingley told BBC Points West in March.

“The success that the Lionesses are having, that Emma Hayes is having at Chelsea. There are others, really good female coaches out there who I have more than faith in would be more than capable of coaching at a men’s level.

“They’re players at the end of the day. It’s football at the end of the day, that doesn’t change. I don’t think it’ll be long before you see a female on the touchline.”

For now though, her focus remains on Forest Green’s pre-season preparations, with the work starting in a friendly at Melksham Town.

