Ryan Duncan ‘buzzing’ for first taste of European football with Aberdeen

Boyhood Aberdeen fan Ryan Duncan watched European football from the Pittiodrie stands and is now looking forward to experiencing it on the pitch.

The 19-year-old attacker helped the Dons to a third-placed finish in the cinch Premiership last season and with that ultimately came a Europa League play-off spot which has a safety net.

Missing out in the play-off would see Barry Robson’s side drop into the Europa Conference League, with six group-stage games guaranteed, and Duncan is relishing the prospect of his first taste of European football.

He told REDTV: “European football is going to be great for everyone at the club.

“We’re going to face some top teams in Europe and, especially for people like me, it’s a great place to test yourself, on the European stage.

“I’m absolutely buzzing about it. I used to go to European games at Pittodrie when I was younger and there is a different buzz about the place.

“I’m really looking forward to being on the pitch this time.”

Duncan, who came through the youth ranks at Pittodrie, made 31 appearances last season and scored twice, once in the 5-0 cinch Premiership win over Livingston and the second in the 4-1 ViaPlay Cup win over Partick Thistle, both at Pittodrie.

Speaking from Aberdeen’s warm-weather training camp in Portugal, he said: “I will be looking to score more goals next season. There were a couple of times when I went close to adding to the two I scored.

“In the Ross County game, I was almost away celebrating – and I should also have scored in the Rangers game.

“I am still young and everything is new to me, but I maybe need to calm down a bit when I get into those areas.

“When I watched my clips back, I do well to get into those areas, but it is just that final product or final ball I need to work on.

“I watch back all the games and all the clips. I do get annoyed with myself if I have made a bad pass for example. It is those little details I need to work on and tidy up.

“After each game and watching them back, I would then do extra work in training on the things I have learned and areas I need to improve. It is the little things you need to work on if you want to become better.”