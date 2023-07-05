Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson: Yorkshire paying price for handling of racism case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson: Yorkshire paying price for handling of racism case

By Press Association
Yorkshire mishandled its response to allegations from Azeem Rafiq “almost every step of the way”, the club’s interim chair has said (James Manning/PA)
Yorkshire’s initial response to the Azeem Rafiq racism case was “poorly handled at almost every step”, according to the club’s interim chair.

The club are awaiting sanctions from the Cricket Discipline Commission over their response to an investigation which found Rafiq had been the victim of discrimination and bullying during his time there as a player, and for a failure to tackle the systemic use of discriminatory and racist language at the club over a prolonged period.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who has served as Yorkshire’s interim chair since Lord Kamlesh Patel stepped down in March, came before the same Culture, Media and Sport committee on Wednesday which had heard harrowing testimony from Rafiq about his experiences in cricket in November 2021.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson says Yorkshire are paying the price for how they handled the initial response to an investigation into allegations made by Rafiq (Ian West/PA)

Asked by Labour MP Kevin Brennan whether the committee had been “barking up the wrong tree” over its examination of what had been going on at Yorkshire, Baroness Grey-Thompson said: “I think (Yorkshire’s approach was) one of those things that was poorly handled at almost every step of the way, and Yorkshire is paying the price for that right now.

“In terms of trying to rebuild, I would say there is a tiny minority of, I think, 10 people that don’t think Yorkshire needs to change.

“The vast majority of members that I meet and talk to are upset about the things that have happened, want to learn and move on and be better.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board has recommended a fine of £500,000, with £350,000 of it suspended for three years for the charges which Yorkshire have admitted, plus points deductions across three formats.

Yorkshire called for any sanctions imposed to be suspended in recognition of the reforms already undertaken by the club since November 2021, when Lord Patel was appointed chair.

