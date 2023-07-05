Pat Cummins ‘comfortable’ with Jonny Bairstow stumping and would do same again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Pat Cummins ‘comfortable’ with Jonny Bairstow stumping and would do same again

By Press Association
Pat Cummins remains convinced he acted appropriately on the final day of the second Test (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pat Cummins remains convinced he acted appropriately on the final day of the second Test (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pat Cummins was unrepentant about the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow as the Australia captain insisted he would act in identical fashion if presented with a repeat scenario.

Australia moved 2-0 ahead in the Ashes at Lord’s but a 43-run win was overshadowed by Alex Carey throwing down the stumps of Bairstow, who had stepped out of his crease thinking the ball was dead.

The rancour has mushroomed to the extent the Prime Ministers of England and Australia have had their say, with some of the fallout extending to Cummins and whether he could have withdrawn the appeal.

Whether Cummins acted within the oft-quoted ‘spirit of cricket’ has been repeatedly scrutinised – while the spectre of ‘sandpapergate’ five years on from the Cape Town scandal still hangs over Australia.

Jonny Bairstow was controversially dismissed at Lord's (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonny Bairstow was controversially dismissed at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked if he is concerned his integrity has been called into question, Cummins said: “It doesn’t really bother me. I think the way our team have conducted themselves over the last couple of years has been flawless.

“There’s issues that come up every Ashes series where you have the same opinions – English fans think one thing, Australian fans think the opposite.

“I 100 per cent think the spirit of cricket is a real thing. At times there’s nuance to it, and everyone might see it a little bit differently. Which is fine, that’s part of it.

“But absolutely I think it’s one of the beauties of our sport. I think our players were outstanding in that regard. We’ve all moved on. The team did nothing wrong so we’re all comfortable.”

Cummins tersely replied “yep” when asked if he would act the same way if a similar situation unfolded after England head coach Brendon McCullum suggested Australia would come to regret their actions.

Todd Murphy, pictured, will replace Nathan Lyon at Headingley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Todd Murphy, pictured, will replace Nathan Lyon at Headingley (Martin Rickett/PA)

When McCullum’s words were put to Cummins, the fast bowler responded: “You’ll have to ask me in the future. At the moment I’m really comfortable with it. Maybe down the track.”

Cummins, who stopped short of revealing his final XI but announced Todd Murphy will replace injured off-spinner Nathan Lyon for the third Test at Headingley starting on Thursday, and his side were barracked by the Lord’s crowd throughout the final day following the Bairstow stumping.

There were unsavoury scenes in the Long Room after several MCC members appeared to confront Australia’s players as they made their way off the field at the lunch interval, prompting security to step in.

It has been reported that Steve Smith’s mother, who is English, left the ground early amid the hostile atmosphere, and Yorkshire have confirmed they are on security alert this week amid escalating tensions.

Cummins said: “We’re in our partner period here so we’ve got loads of family and kids around. I think there might be an extra eye on them, where they are in the crowd, just to make sure everything’s fine.”

Steve Smith is set for his 100th Test appearance this week (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Smith is set for his 100th Test appearance this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Smith is set for his 100th Test appearance for Australia, who can this week guarantee a first series win in England since 2001.

They return to a venue where Ben Stokes salvaged one of England’s most remarkable victories in recent times.

Cummins admitted there have been constant reminders of his wide half-tracker that was dispatched for four by his now opposite number which sealed a scarcely-credible one-wicket win for England in 2019.

Cummins added: “I remember at the time thinking, if I hang it outside off there might be a chance to nick it.

“I’ve seen it about 1,000 times in the last four years. It was a fantastic Test match and the first two in this series have been fantastic.

“I’m sure that memory will be brought up quite a bit, just like 2005 was brought up at Edgbaston, but we’ve well and truly moved past that.”

More from The Courier

Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.
Montrose offer fans FREE entry Links Park - if they wear the new kit
With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.
4 Tayside and Fife flats for £30,000 or under
Bruce Storie raped a woman at Rewind Scotland in 2019. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock.
Rewind festival rapist jailed for 12 years
Overflowing Craigie Burn in Perth.
£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth
SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party
Ninewells Hospital involved in "UK first" procedure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Virus used to treat hip infection at Ninewells in 'UK-first' procedure
Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
Suspicious fire Oudenarde Earn
Dundee teenager reported missing found safe and well