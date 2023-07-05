Jodie Burrage has Centre Court debut to forget against Daria Kasatkina

Britain’s Jodie Burrage endured a nightmare Centre Court debut as she tumbled out of Wimbledon at the hands of Daria Kasatkina.

The 24-year-old arrived with high hopes after reaching the Nottingham final last month and then knocking out Caty McNally on Monday for her first win at a grand slam and a likely place in the top 100.

But she found herself staring down the barrel of a humiliating ‘double-bagel’ in the second round after dropping the first set without winning a game.

Jodie Burrage waves to the crowd as she leaves court after her match against Daria Kasatkina (Steven Paston/PA)

Burrage recovered her composure in the second set but Russian Kasatkina, the Eastbourne finalist and 11th seed, proved too strong in a resounding 6-0 6-2 victory.

The British number two was bound to be nervous on her first appearance on Centre Court, and unfortunately it showed.

She won just three points in the opening four games, double-faulting three times to give Kasatkina a 4-0 lead.

Burrage brought up a break point in the next but a slip on the baseline proved costly and before she knew it the first set was over in 19 chastening minutes.

Daria Kasatkina takes the win on Centre Court But still plenty for Jodie Burrage to be proud of having reached the @Wimbledon second round for the first time 👏#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OmQ3a04DGW — LTA (@the_LTA) July 5, 2023

Kasatkina held again at the start of the second before Burrage finally got on the board, raising her arms in mock celebration in front of David Beckham in the Royal Box.

Bear Grylls, also watching from the posh seats, would have enjoyed the survival skills on display as Burrage went on to clinch a break of serve to lead 2-1.

But she was unable to hold serve before a rain delay and, despite some admirable resistance upon the resumption, Kasatkina clinically closed out the match in exactly one hour.