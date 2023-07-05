Mount in Manchester and Becks at Wimbledon – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 5.

Football

Mason Mount made himself at home in Manchester.

Rio Ferdinand was happy with the signing.

Really pleased with Mount coming in.Young, talented & hungry.He has the experience of big games with pressure which comes when playing for Utd.As a player he will bring us goals, creativity, a work ethic & a willing runner into the opposition box.He definitely adds to what we… https://t.co/IHXzRITNPA — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 5, 2023

David Beckham was at SW19.

Football icon David Beckham soaking in the Centre Court action#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sfwex9tZ63 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2023

Chris Kamara vowed to make a difference.

I’m leaving my brain 🧠 to research 🔬 no laughing 😂 🤣 – Seriously you’re never too old to make a difference 🙏🏾👍 https://t.co/c0QEdRsSMw — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 5, 2023

Mohamed Salah enjoyed the view.

Tennis

Roger Federer made sure he did not get turned away at the Wimbledon door.

Becks made Ons Jabeur’s day.

A pleasure and an honor to meet David Beckham, thank you for this inspiring moment 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eEk8N5tEMg — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 5, 2023

Cricket

Stuart Broad was ready for the third Ashes Test.

Motor Racing

Hi from Lewis Hamilton’s dog.

Roscoe says hi pic.twitter.com/ILkc3c2309 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 5, 2023

George Russell took to the sky.

Mavericks. 💙 An experience of a lifetime having the chance to fly a Typhoon Fighter Jet. Seeing the teamwork, camaraderie and skillset within the whole of the RAF, I truly understand why it’s such an honour to work for the Royal Air Force.@RoyalAirForce @RAFTyphoonTeam pic.twitter.com/uhBX9sOSF5 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 5, 2023

Athletics

Injury woe for Jake Wightman.