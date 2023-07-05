England Under-21s reach Euro 2023 final after brushing aside Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England Under-21s reach Euro 2023 final after brushing aside Israel

By Press Association
England breezed into the final (PA)
England breezed into the final (PA)

England Under-21s breezed into the Euro 2023 final to move to the brink of ending their 39-year drought.

The Young Lions last won the competition in 1984 but eased past Israel 3-0 to reach Saturday’s final, where they will play Spain or Ukraine.

Morgan Gibbs-White – after he missed a penalty – Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer netted to secure a final spot, England’s first since 2009, with Lee Carsley’s side yet to concede in Georgia.

Having already beaten Israel 2-0 in the group stage, the Young Lions were confident with Levi Colwill nodding over Gibbs-White’s early free-kick.

But they should have taken the lead when Gibbs-White missed from the spot after 17 minutes.

It took four minutes for VAR to rule Anthony Gordon was fouled by Karm Jaber – after Emile Smith Rowe had a shot cleared off the line before hitting the post – only for Gibbs-White to fire wide.

It boosted Israel’s belief with England frustrated but Carsley’s men maintained their composure and Gibbs-White atoned for his miss three minutes before the break.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder ghosted in late to reach Palmer’s delivery and rose between two Israel defenders to nod the ball into the top corner from 12 yards.

England celebrate
Morgan Gibbs-White put England ahead in Georgia (PA)

The half ended with Israel refusing to press and England keeping the ball, barely moving, and they remained in control after the restart.

Smith Rowe scuffed a shot and Gordon saw an effort deflect wide but Palmer finally doubled the lead after 64 minutes.

Gibbs-White found Smith Rowe, who crossed for Manchester City forward Palmer to convert – only for the goal to initially be ruled out for offside.

Another long VAR check again went in England’s favour as Smith Rowe was adjudged to be onside and the goal stood.

There was still time for substitute Archer to add a third in stoppage time when he smashed in Palmer’s pass.

