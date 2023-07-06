Liverpool to play SV Darmstadt at Preston due to Anfield renovation works

Liverpool will play their only home pre-season friendly against SV Darmstadt at Preston’s Deepdale Stadium due to renovation works at Anfield.

The expansion of the Anfield Road stand, which will increase capacity to 61,000, is close to conclusion but the club asked the Premier League to play their first match of the new campaign away from home in order for it to be finalised.

As a result Jurgen Klopp’s side will make the 36-mile trip to the 23,000-capacity Deepdale to host the newly-promoted Bundesliga side on August 7, six days before their season opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.