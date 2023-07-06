Ellen White tips ‘proven winner’ Sarina Wiegman to lead England to further glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellen White tips ‘proven winner’ Sarina Wiegman to lead England to further glory

By Press Association
Ellen White (right) has hailed England manager Sarina Wiegman (left) ahead of this summer’s World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ellen White (right) has hailed England manager Sarina Wiegman (left) ahead of this summer’s World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ellen White has hailed Sarina Wiegman as “a proven winner” and tipped the England manager to guide the country to World Cup glory this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

White – the Lionesses’ all-time leading goalscorer – talked up Wiegman’s impact and admitted she is “fascinated” by her former boss as England’s opening group game of the tournament against Haiti rapidly approaches.

And after winning last year’s European Championship, Wiegman is looking to make it consecutive wins in major tournaments this summer.

Ellen White was speaking at the Google Pixel FC Launch Event (Mark Robinson/Handout)

“It would be unheard of wouldn’t it? (winning the World Cup),” White told the PA news agency.

“She (Wiegman) won the Euros in 2017 with the Netherlands, she got to the final in 2019, she won the Euros with England and what if she went on to win the World Cup?

“It would just be insane. She’s a proven winner. I’m very proud to have her as our manager and she brings a level of calmness and understanding, a philosophy everyone can get on board with and I think the whole nation was gripped by her as well (last summer).

“I am fascinated by her and we are really excited with what this group can do and I think they can go all the way.”

White, 34, noted Wiegman’s character as one of the main reasons behind her success since taking over in September 2021.

The players have bought into her ideas on the pitch, and White added: “I think her communication (is her best attribute). She’s very honest, she communicates what she wants, she speaks to each individual and treats everyone as a person and not just a footballer.

“She wants to know about your family and has that personal kind of empathy as well. She also has a philosophy that everyone can get onboard with and understand, it’s not too complicated and then she’s really meticulous in her game plan and tactics.

“She’s something we’ve needed for a number of years and I’m really excited for her.”

Both White and Manchester City defender Demi Stokes were speaking at the launch of Pixel FC, a collective of dedicated women’s football creators helping to close the visibility gap within women’s football.

And Stokes believes England’s previous success in major competitions will give them an advantage over other nations Down Under.

She told the PA news agency: “If you look at the team they have bags of talent. We’ve shown in past tournaments that we have the capability, we know what it takes to win a tournament and be at a tournament, so I think the girls will be fine.”

